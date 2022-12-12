Jack Roslovic Registers Four Points, Kirill Marchenko Scores His First NHL Goal, and Johnny Gaudreau Scores the Overtime Winner As the Blue Jackets Beat the Kings 6-5

OTW.

Jack Roslovic registered four points, Kirill Marchenko scored his first NHL goal, and Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner as the Blue Jackets beat the Kings 6-5 Sunday at Nationwide Arena.

1st Period



Elvis Merzlikins was tested early as he made a big save on Gabriel Vilardi at 2:16 from the slot.

The Blue Jackets opened the scoring at 6:44 as Kent Johnson intercepted a pass at the blue line, skated toward the left circle, Deceived Jonathan Quick in thinking he would shoot, and slid a pass to a wide-open Kirill Marchenko who scored his first NHL goal from the right circle.

Eric Robinson nearly added to the lead with a wrist shot from the slot but was robbed by Quick at 9:08, drawing a penalty on the play as well.

The Jackets doubled their lead on the power play at 9:28 when Boone Jenner, who was standing in front of the net, deflected a right-slot shot from Jack Roslovic past Quick.

Columbus took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission with trailing 11-10 in shots on goal.

2nd Period



The Kings got on the board at 4:42 when Anze Kopitar out-waited Merzlikins across the goalmouth until Merzlikins fell and Kopitar scored from the left doorstep.

Los Angeles tied the game at 8:25 after Blake Lizotte hit the back bar with a wrist shot from the left doorway after Vladislav Gavrikov turned the puck over behind the net.

The Jackets took a 3-2 lead at 10:03 when Patrik Laine fired a one-timer from the left circle on a two-on-one off a cross-ice feed from Roslovic.

The Kings answered at 15:02 when Jaret Anderson-Dolan fired a wrist shot from the bottom of the left Circle and beat Merzlikins to the far post on a shot that he’d like to have back.

Roslovic continued his great night at 18:00 when he fired a short-handed one-timer from the left circle past Quick off a feed from Eric Robinson.

Roslovic scored again at 19:31, this time on the power play, firing a right-circle wrist shot past Quick.

Columbus took a 5-3 lead into the final period of regulation while trailing 22-17 in shots on goal.

3rd Period



Kopitar scored his second of the night to cut the Columbus lead in half at 4:52 when he had a wide-open net from the right doorstep after Merzlikins gave up a rebound.

Adrian Kempe tied the game at 5:31 on a slap shot from the right circle.

The game was tied 5-5 after 60 minutes, so the Kings and Blue Jackets went to overtime.

Overtime



The Jackets won in overtime at 0:40 after Laine was toe-dragged by a Kings defender, fired a backhand shot that was stopped by Quick, and the puck deflected off of Gaudreau before it seemed Fiala put it in his own net. The goal was reviewed for what seemed like an eternity, but the call stood.

The Jackets won 6-5 and improved to 10-15-2.

Statistics



Shots on Goal: LAK 38-26 CBJ

Faceoff %: LAK 47.7-52.3 CBJ

Power play: LAK 0/2-2/3 CBJ

Takeaways: LAK 3-10 CBJ

Giveaways: LAK 4-5 CBJ

Blocked shots: LAK 20-16 CBJ

Hits: LAK 15-26 CBJ

5-on-5 stats (via naturalstattrick.com): Expected Goals (xG): LAK 3.72-1.45 CBJ Chances (CF): LAK 66-46 CBJ Shots (SF): LAK 36-18 CBJ Scoring Chances (SCF): LAK 32-19 CBJ High-Danger Chances (HDCF): LAK 15-9 CBJ



Injury Update



Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo is on IR with a lower-body injury that Brad Larsen expects will sideline him for at least a week. Jet Greaves was added to the roster on an emergency recall.

#CBJ Head Coach Brad Larsen said Joonas Korpisalo will be out at least a week with a lower body injury. A recall is coming. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) December 10, 2022

