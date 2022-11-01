Jack Quinn’s goal starts Sabres’ Onslaught in 8-3 win

Jack Quinn pulled back his stick, waited for the pass from Tage Thompson and snapped the puck inside the near post to stun the Detroit Red Wings inside KeyBank Center.

The goal Horn blared. Quinn pumped his right fist and pointed at Thompson, who shielded the puck while circling around the net to create the scoring chance. Kyle Okposo, the Buffalo Sabres’ captain, retrieved the puck.

This wasn’t Quinn’s first goal in the NHL. It might have held greater significance, though. His performance Monday night in the Sabres’ 8-3 win over the Red Wings, from the quick shot to a hip check on Calder Trophy finalist Lucas Raymond, confirmed that he’s ready to contribute as a Rookie in Buffalo.

Quinn sparked a three-goal second period for the Sabers (6-3), who received a hat trick and a career-high six points from Thompson. Jeff Skinner added a goal and an assist, Kyle Okposo had a second straight multi-point game, Rasmus Dahlin delivered the insurance goal to squash Detroit’s rally. Dylan Cozens and Rasmus Asplund also had a goal apiece.

Eric Comrie won for a third time this season, delivering 15 saves to hand the Red Wings (4-3-2) their first loss to Buffalo since Feb. 11, 2020.

The Sabers and Red Wings were tied 1-1 until Quinn got rewarded for another strong game. His right-handed shot, which produced 26 goals in Rochester last season, gave Buffalo the lead 5:22 into the second period.

It’s been a slow build for Quinn, slower than he would have preferred. They had two difficult games to start the season after a strong training camp, leading Coach Don Granato to scratch Quinn in Edmonton and Calgary. The Sabers had 14 healthy forwards. Someone needed to sit and Granato thought a view from the press box would give the 21-year-old Winger a mental break from the pressure of having to produce.

Quinn’s responded how Granato envisioned. Drafted eighth overall in 2020, Quinn got back into the lineup in Vancouver and ascended to the power play. They moved to the top unit next to Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin, among others. Suddenly, Quinn was back to playing with the confidence and poise that helped him become the American Hockey League’s top rookie for 2021-22.

Quality shots were the missing piece. Skating with Thompson, Quinn earned one and made the Red Wings pay. They only got better from there. A few minutes later, they laid out Raymond with a hip check that drew the ire of Detroit forward Adam Erne. Then came a 2-on-1, give-and-go Rush with Casey Mittelstadt that ended with Detroit goalie Alex Nedeljkovic stopping Quinn’s shot from in tight.

Skinner and Thompson each added a goal later in the second period to give the Sabers a 4-1 lead. And although the Red Wings rallied briefly, their momentum was gone when Dahlin added the insurance goal. Then Thompson poured it on with another incredible play to complete the hat trick.

Here are other observations from the game:

The Red Wings cut the deficit to one with David Perron scoring only 33 seconds after Thompson’s goal and Dylan Larkin getting a fortuitous bounce during a 2-on-1. The puck ricocheted off Owen Power’s skate and went right back to Larkin, who made it 4-3 at 4:19 into the third period.

Their momentum evaporated because of penalties. The Sabers have scored a power-play goal in six of their last seven games, including four in their last two.

Don’t let the stat line fool you. Yes, Skinner’s goal in the second period against Detroit was his second in nine games this season. The 30-year-old had zero 5-on-5 goals on 16 shots entering the game, but he ranked third on the team in shot quality. The chances have been there. It was only a matter of time before those turned into goals. He’s been a consistent scoring threat since the first homestand and now has a three-game point streak.

By giving the Sabers a 3-1 lead, Skinner became the 212nd player in NHL history to score 300 career goals. Skinner was left alone in front of Detroit’s net, giving him plenty of time to receive the pass from Thompson and beat Nedeljkovic.

Creating offense will be a slog for the Sabers at times when they’re without Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju and Ilya Lyubushkin. Rush chances will be more difficult to create. Another approach will be needed. With the score tied and energy low in the building Monday night, they earned their first goal by doing the dirty work on the forecheck.

The club’s fourth line – Zemgus Girgensons, Peyton Krebs and Rasmus Asplund – hemmed the Red Wings in their own zone by retrieving the puck in battles along the boards. Casey Fitzgerald then left the point to retrieve a pass and dished to Skinner, who found Thompson for the 1-0 lead at 16:52 into the game. The Sabers outshot the Red Wings 14-6 and earned twice as many shot attempts (22-11) in the first 20 minutes.

Lyubushkin missed a second consecutive game to rest the lower-body injury that’s bothered him since the win in Edmonton on Oct. 18. The Sabers will evaluate Lyubushkin each day to gauge whether the right-shot defenseman is ready to return. They haven’t been ruled out for the remaining three games this week, said Granato. If Lyubushkin needs more time, the Sabers can place him on injured reserve to create a roster spot.

“Over the next couple of days, we’ll just keep monitoring it, see how he responds without the pressure, physical pressure on the point,” he added.

Defenseman Jeremy Davies was recalled from Rochester to give Granato a seventh option on the blue line. Davies, 25, appeared in 22 games with the Nashville Predators over the past two seasons. He was added to the Sabres’ roster after center Riley Sheahan cleared waivers. Sheahan was assigned to the Americans to receive his first action of the regular season.

Davies and Winger Vinnie Hinostroza were healthy scratches against Detroit. Hinostroza, 29, has five assists in five games this season.

The Sabers host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night at 7:30 pm, with the game broadcast nationally on TNT.