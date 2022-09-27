Jack Porter, Jacob Allen lead West M to Sectional golf title

CADIZ — West Muskingum’s momentum from its first Muskingum Valley League title in more than two decades carried over into its tournament play on Monday.

Seniors Jack Porter and Jacob Allen shot 78s that were good for shares of second place as the Tornadoes shot 335 to win the Division II Sectional tournament at Cadiz Country Club.

Allen’s back-nine score of 37 trailed only the 35 posted by medalist Nathan Kelly, of East Liverpool, who shot 77. Porter’s 39 on the front was better than only St. Clairsville’s Brodi Foster, who had 38 and also shot 78.

Sophomore Reid Lemity added 85 and freshman Nick Anton 94 for the Tornadoes, who won by nine shots over runner-up Rayland Buckeye Local (344). St. Clairsville was third (352) and Belmont Union Local fourth (363).

The top four teams and individuals from non-qualifying teams advanced to the district on Oct. 3 at EagleSticks.

Meadowbrook’s Damon Baier (84) and Ben Coss (85) and Wintersville Indian Creek’s Noah Tweedy (86) claimed the other three spots.

Maysville fourth at River Greens: Connor Larimer tied for 10th among 60 players to lead the Panthers to a fourth-place finish at the Division II Sectional at River Greens.

Larimer bounced back from a 44 on the front nine with a 1-over-par 37 on the back to salvage an 81 that tied Gnadenutten with Indian Valley’s Austen Gunn.

Hoyt Dodson shot 82, Owen Lutz 86 and Cade Pickrell 92 for the Panthers, who shot 341. Carrollton won with 306, followed by Magnolia Sandy Valley (328) and Indian Valley (335).

Defending state Champion Connor Ritter, from Sandy Valley, was overall medalist with 1-under 71. Carrollton’s Jaxon Rinkes (75), John Birong (76) and Cayden Rininger (77) were second, third and fourth, respectively, as the Warriors had five players shot 82 or better.

Minerva’s Case Weller (77), River View’s Thad Cox (77), West Holmes’ Trey Baker (77) and Ridgewood’s Benny Shuck (83) qualified as individuals

Philo was eighth with 367 as AJ Harper and AJ Layton had 90 and Blake Hiles 93; Morgan (396) was 10th behind Wyatt Weaver’s 94, Kadin Garrett’s 94, Nate Silvus’ 98 and Austin Dille’s 110.

Girls Golf

MVL champ wins Sectional at Chillicothe: Crooksville senior Riley McKenzie shot 75 to earn medalist honors and account for only two scores in the 70s in a Division III Sectional at the Chillicothe Jaycees.

McKenzie, who was MVL Tournament medalist on Friday, was one shot better than Circleville’s Elaina Seeley, whose 76 was part of a Tiger Squad that was second behind Champion Williamsport Westfall in the team standings.

Westfall, behind Paige Weiss’ 81, shot 356 and Circleville, which got an 82 from freshman Isabelle Perini, had 357. Chillicothe Southeastrern (408), West Union (413) and Manchester (418) also qualified.

McKenzie tied Westfall’s Maddie Shoults for medalist honors at last year’s Sectional en route to winning the individual district title. She is one of five individuals who will be vying for one spot in the state tournament on Oct. 3 at Pickaway Country Club.

The top five teams and individuals from non-qualifying teams advanced to the district next on Oct. 3 at Pickaway Country Club, along with those advancing from the Sectional at Big Beaver Creek.

McKenzie is the defending district champion.