Jack Porter, Jacob Allen lead West M to Sectional golf title

CADIZ — West Muskingum’s momentum from its first Muskingum Valley League title in more than two decades carried over into its tournament play on Monday.

Seniors Jack Porter and Jacob Allen shot 78s that were good for shares of second place as the Tornadoes shot 335 to win the Division II Sectional tournament at Cadiz Country Club.

Allen’s back-nine score of 37 trailed only the 35 posted by medalist Nathan Kelly, of East Liverpool, who shot 77. Porter’s 39 on the front was better than only St. Clairsville’s Brodi Foster, who had 38 and also shot 78.

Sophomore Reid Lemity added 85 and freshman Nick Anton 94 for the Tornadoes, who won by nine shots over runner-up Rayland Buckeye Local (344). St. Clairsville was third (352) and Belmont Union Local fourth (363).

The top four teams and individuals from non-qualifying teams advanced to the district on Oct. 3 at EagleSticks.

Meadowbrook’s Damon Baier (84) and Ben Coss (85) and Wintersville Indian Creek’s Noah Tweedy (86) claimed the other three spots.

