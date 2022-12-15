Jack Nicklaus vs Gary Player 2022 Net Worth Comparison: Which Golf Legend Is Richer?

Two of perhaps the most talented golf players to play in the mid-90s were Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus. With Player winning 118 international victories and Nicklaus winning 72 times on the PGA Tour, it is safe to say they have etched their names into the golf history books.

The two have made fortunes from their careers in golf and even after, but who do you think is richer? Let’s find out.

How does Gary Player’s net worth compare to Jack Nicklaus’s?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Player has a net worth of $250 million. According to the same source, Nicklaus is worth more than one and a half times as much as him, with a net worth of $400 million.

The ex-pro golfer primarily played on the South African Tour, winning over 60 events. He also regularly competed on the PGA Tour and won 24 of the 449 events he played. From the PGA Tour alone, the South African golfer made $1,834,482. In his career, he also won nine majors on the PGA Tour and completed a career grand slam.

The South African Legend had sponsorship deals with Callaway, Rolex, and SAP a decade ago, standing to make $8 million from them. It is safe to say that the amount has only risen since then. He also has several other licensing deals and real estate ventures that contribute to his net worth. Player also has a hand in a golf course design business that contributes to the majority of his earnings. In 2013 alone, they stood to make $23 million from it.

Did Jack Nicklaus make most of his money through golf?

Nicklaus turned pro in 1961 and won 72 events on the PGA Tour. He also holds the record for the most major championships won by a player, having won 18. The golf legend earned a very small portion of his $400 million net worth during his long career on the Tour. They made $5,734,031 on the course.

The golfing legend has over $1.15 billion in career earnings. Like Player, he makes the majority of his money by designing golf courses. But that is just the tip of the iceberg for Nicklaus. He also has a Licensing deal with a beverage company for a branded lemonade. In addition to that, the major Champion has endorsement deals with Perry Ellis and Rolex.

Nicklaus certainly has more earnings and wins than Player. But fans argue that it could have been a completely different comparison if Player played on the PGA Tour. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.