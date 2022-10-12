Jack Nicklaus concerned PGA Tour has turned into “two tiers” | Golf News and Tour Information

At the 2022 Tour Championship Monahan announced that in 2023 the tour is moving to a new schedule, one in which will feature 12 elevated events, in addition the majors and the Players Championship, and a commitment from the game’s “top players” to compete in at least 20 tournaments. A “top player” will now be defined by the tour as an individual who finishes in the top 20 in the PIP, meaning make the list Grants invites into the tour’s biggest events featuring the biggest purses. Eight of the events have been announced—the three legs of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial, WGC-Dell Match Play and the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Four other events will be announced at a later date.