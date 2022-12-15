Jack Nicklaus can again design golf courses under his name, judge says

In a strange turn of events earlier this year, Jack Nicklaus was sued by Nicklaus Companies.

Originally reported by Sports Illustrated, the complaint alleged tortious interference, breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty while claiming Nicklaus was paid $145 million in 2007 to provide exclusive services and property to the Nicklaus Companies.

The suit accused the 18-time major Champion of working directly against the company and said Nicklaus had failed to deliver on the terms of the deal struck 15 years ago.

One breach of contract mentioned in the suit was Nicklaus’ negotiations with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund and the $100 million offer from LIV Golf to be its CEO.

An offer Nicklaus declined.

However, in a statement sent by the Nicklaus Family Office Wednesday, a New York Supreme Court judge has ruled that Nicklaus can return to his golf course design career on his own and in his own name.

He can compete with his former home, Nicklaus Companies, for design work and other business, expect commercial endorsements.

The name of Nicklaus’ new venture is 1-JN, LLC, a business co-owned by his wife, Barbara.

“I am looking forward to this next phase in my life where I am again designing golf courses under my own banner and in my own name,” Nicklaus said in the statement.

“It has been more than 50 years since my first course, but I am even more passionate than ever about golf course design. I strongly believe that my ideas and creativity are even better now than they have ever been, and I am inspired to continue producing memorable and sustainable golf experiences that can be enjoyed for years to come.

“You might say I have nothing to prove,” Nicklaus added, “but I have a lot left to give.”