Jack Luttrell Signs NIL Management For Tennessee Football

While most Collegiate Athletes can partner with school collectives to monetize their brand, larger names often seek outside management. The NIL space has accelerated the financial timeline for some of these young athletes, including Tennessee corner Jack Luttrell.

Luttrell has one of the biggest social media followings of any national recruit. He has nearly 200,000 TikTok followers and 50,000 Instagram followers, some of the highest marks for any Collegiate athlete.



