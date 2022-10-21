Jack Harlow concert in New York will be all about Louisville, and you can watch it from home

Jack Harlow fans will have a chance to watch an exclusive concert from the Louisville native this Wednesday. The concert is in New York, will be totally Louisville themed — and Louisvillians will be able to watch it via livestream. Watch our coverage of Jack Harlow at a kickball event earlier this year in the player above.Harlow and American Express are teaming up for the latter’s “member week,” which includes a bevy of exclusive events spread throughout the week for cardholders.”Louisville by Jack Harlow” is one of those events, and this one doesn’t require you to be a member. The concert is being livestreamed through Twitch and Hosted by Amazon Music on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The concert stream starts at 8:30 pm and lasts for an hour, according to the Twitch website. Amex describes the concert as “a front row seat as Jack Harlow takes the stage in a live stream experience.” They say that it will transport fans deep into Harlow’s world and that it will give them a first-hand look at some of his favorite businesses, artists and restaurants in Louisville. In addition to the show, fans will be able to purchase exclusive Merchandise from the show through this link, which is only available for 24 hours starting Wednesday.

Jack Harlow fans will have the chance to watch an exclusive concert from the Louisville native this Wednesday.

The concert is in New York, will be totally Louisville themed — and Louisvillians will be able to watch it via livestream.

Watch our coverage of Jack Harlow at a kickball event earlier this year in the player above.

Harlow and American Express are teaming up for the latter’s “member week,” which includes a bevy of exclusive events spread throughout the week for cardholders.

“Louisville by Jack Harlow” is one of those events, and this one doesn’t require you to be a member.

The concert is being livestreamed through Twitch and Hosted by Amazon Music on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The concert stream starts at 8:30 pm and lasts for an hour, according to the Twitch website.

Amex describes the concert as “a front row seat as Jack Harlow takes the stage in a live stream experience.”

They say that it will transport fans deep into Harlow’s world and that it will give them a first-hand look at some of his favorite businesses, artists and restaurants in Louisville.

In addition to the show, fans will be able to purchase exclusive Merchandise from the show through this link, which is only available for 24 hours starting Wednesday.