Jack Grealish after Wolves goal: ‘I should be scoring more and getting more assists’

The 27-year-old took less than a minute to convert against Wolves, with Manchester City going on to score three to win the game and climb to the top of the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola launched an impassioned defense of Grealish’s lack of goals on Friday. The former Aston Villa man scored just six goals and provided four assists in the 38 games he played in his first season after his £100 million move to City last season.

After the win against Wolves, the England international was asked about the criticism he had faced in recent days. They said: “Rightly so, I should be scoring more, I should be getting more assists. The only thing I can do is score and get assists.

“I’m always going to have people talking about me with the amount I got bought for but I think if you look at my whole career I probably haven’t scored as much as certain people, even when I was at Aston Villa I think I only scored 14 or 15 goals over two seasons in the Premier League.

“It’s something that I do want to add to my game and playing with this team and in front of these fans hopefully I can.”

Asked about the quality of the assist from Kevin De Bruyne, he said: “It was perfect, I am always having a laugh with Kev about assisting me, saying, ‘You’re Supposed to be the best assister in the world.'”

When asked about Guardiola’s support, he suggested he was lucky to start after underperforming against Borussia Dortmund in mid-week.

Grealish was substituted off after 58 minutes. They said: “It’s nice. (The manager) has been brilliant with me.

“I probably have to thank him because he gave me the opportunity today after I underperformed on Wednesday. Hopefully, I repay him.”