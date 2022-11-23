Jack Campbell named finalist for Butkas Award

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell is going to go down as one of the best in school history. On Tuesday, Campbell was named a finalist for the Butkus Award, which goes to the nation’s top linebacker. Campbell has been among the team’s biggest leaders on and off the field throughout his career. This past Saturday, Campbell gave a fourth quarter speech that fired up his defense to get the stops they needed down the stretch.

The 2022 Butkus Award Winner will be announced the first week in December. Campbell was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award in 2021. He is joined as a finalist by Jamon Dumas-Johnson of Georgia, Davian Henley of Washington State, Ivan Pace, Jr. of Cincinnati and Drew Sanders of Arkansas.

Campbell (6-foot-5, 246-pounds) has led Iowa’s defense all season. He has totaled 110 tackles, leading the Big Ten and ranking 12th nationally. Campbell also has two interceptions, one recovered fumble and one caused fumble, along with 3.5 tackles for loss. He has 287 career tackles to rank 20th in program history.

“They said, ‘You dream of these moments when you’re a kid,’ and that’s really true,” linebacker Seth Benson said of Campbell’s fourth quarter speech. “’Tie ballgame. Big Ten football in November and it’s us versus them. … Remember your roots. Remember your why. Why you go out there and do what we do and you remember all the times that you spend with your teammates. Remember why we’re here!’”

“He’s a huge leader on our defense,” Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather said after Saturday’s win over Minneota. “Just his words of encouragement to the team to fight on, no matter what the situation is, no matter what plays they make, no matter what they’re doing, or what Mistakes that we may make, just continue to fight and just continue pushing.”

Campbell had 10 tackles and a fourth quarter forced fumble and interception in Iowa’s 13-10 road win at Minnesota en route to being named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Nov. 21. The Cedar Falls, Iowa, native has seven 10+ tackle games this season, giving him 110 tackles this season. It is the second straight year he has 100+ tackles as he led the Nation with 143 stops a year ago.

Iowa’s defense is limiting opponents to 273.3 yards and 13.5 points through 11 games. The 273.3 yards would be the lowest allowed by a Hawkeye defense since 1984 (272.2). The 13.5 points would be the lowest since 2008 (13.0).

“Incredible. A first-team All-American,” Merriweather said of Campbell. “I don’t know what the linebacker award is, but he deserves that. He’s just been doing what he does every single day, every single second in practice and games. He’s going 110 percent. There’s no different levels of Jack.

“There’s no 98 percent; it’s always 110 or 120.”

