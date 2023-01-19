Jack Burns receives Landy Teller Champion for Culture & the Arts Award – The Vicksburg Post

Jack Burns receives the Landy Teller Champion for Culture & the Arts Award Published 1:30 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

In 2016, an Anonymous gift was made in memory of Landy Teller.

The gift was meant to start an Endowment that would fund an award that would be presented to an individual who contributes to culture and the arts in Vicksburg. The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation (SCHF) did this, and the first award was presented in 2017.

“Landy Teller was a founding member of the Board of Directors of the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation and in the early days when there were just a few of us who believed in the crazy notion that you could turn a block of buildings into a cultural center that could support himself, he was a rock,” said Nancy Bell, president of SCHF Board. “He believed that it needed to be done and could be done and because his Counsel was so well respected, he was able to encourage those people who we needed in order to make the project a success, to get on board. Landy was always available to answer legal questions, to write contracts, or to provide whatever support he could to all of our directors. He always had an encouraging word for our staff. We would not be where we are today without the leadership of Landy Teller.”

“The Landy Teller Champion for Culture & the Arts Award” for 2022 was presented at the SCHF December board meeting and Christmas party. The recipient was Jack Burns.

Jack Burns, a former West Coast Resident and Retired cement industry worker is an active Volunteer in the theater and the arts. He has presented dozens of theatrical performances at The Vicksburg and then The Strand over the last decade.

Burns’ various positions make him a solver of problems of all kinds, an announcement from SCHF read. He brings that approach and a lot of energy to all he tackles.

SCHF also credited Burns for devoting time over the last few years to volunteering at SCHF and working in the office when needed.