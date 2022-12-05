Jace Posey, Angel Sonnier post 30-point games

Here is a look at some of the top performers from the past week of Houston high school boys basketball action. Nominations can be submitted each week by Sunday evening to [email protected]

Jace Posey, G/F, Sr., Strake Jesuit

Posey had a career-high 30 points and 11 rebounds as Strake Jesuit defeated Cy-Creek 67-65 in a nondistrict game last Tuesday.

Jeremiah Devenport, F/, Jr., Cy-Fair

Devenport had 26 points as Cy-Fair defeated Tompkins, 90-82, in a nondistrict game. Arlind Konjuhi and Kendarius Johnson each added 20 points for the Bobcats.

Zyon Little, F, Sr., Dickinson

Little had a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds as Dickinson defeated Lamar, 65-54, in a nondistrict game. Little also had two assists for the Gators. Junior point guard Qasim Boyd helped out Little with 18 points, five assists and nine steals.

Malik Johnson, F, Jr., Milby

Johnson had a double-double with 25 points with 12 rebounds as Milby routed Northside, 70-37, in a District 19-5A game.

Angel Sonnier, G, Sr., Mayde Creek

Sonnier scored 35 points, including 10 3-pointers, as Mayde Creek defeated La Marque, 77-38, in a nondistrict game. They set a new school record for 3-pointers made in one game, breaking the mark of nine set by Carlos Gueva (2012) and Jamal Chretien (2022).

Luke Coughran, G, Sr., Tompkins

Coughran scored 25 points as Tompkins defeated Memorial, 75-58, in a nondistrict game.

Jayden Gambrell, G/F, Jr., Madison

Gambrell scored 25 points as Madison rolled past Austin, 105-46, in a District 19-5A game. He also had six assists, five rebounds and five steals for the Marlins.

Michael Banes, G/F, Sr., Fort Bend Austin

Barnes had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds as Austin defeated Brazoswood, 83-59, in a nondistrict game.

Misaias Herrera, G, Sr., Jordan

Herrera had 22 points as Jordan defeated Jersey Village, 55-41, in a nondistrict game. Herrera made seven 3-pointers for the Warriors.

Demetric Kindle, PG, Jr., Furr

Kindle had 24 points as Furr routed Yates, 101-63, in a District 19-5A game.