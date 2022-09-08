Jabari Smith received his rating on the NBA 2K video game

We are days away from the new NBA 2K game being released, so the game creators released some of the Rookie ratings.

Let’s compare Jabari Smith’s ranting with the other Rookies whose ratings were released.

Jabari Smith, Houston Rockets 78

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic 78

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder 77

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings 76

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons 76

While Smith might have slipped to the third pick in the draft, he has the same rating as the number one overall pick Banchero and is rated a point better than the number two pick Holmgren.

Let’s compare Smith’s 78 Rookie rating to the two former Auburn first round picks, Isaac Okoro and Chuma Okeke.

