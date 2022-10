A year ago, before it was Jabari Smith Jr.’s turn in the spotlight that shines on prospects taken so early in each NBA draft, inordinate attention was devoted to everything Jalen Green did on the court.

Judgments came quickly, prematurely even. Although he had a sensational, if abbreviated, summer league and scored 30 points against the Finals-bound Celtics in his third game, assessments were often harsh.

Smith knows how that went, having had the college version of a Spotlight as a top Recruit at Auburn who led his team to an early No. 1 ranking, but also having received Counsel from his predecessor as a key figure in the Rockets rebuilding.

“They just told me to enjoy it,” Smith said. “Don’t put too much pressure on yourself and play basketball.”

Smith, the third choice of the 2022 NBA draft, might not have the same degree of scrutiny that Green faced, if only because of the attention that will still be devoted to the second player taken in the 2021 draft. But Smith said he has no concerns with playing in that Spotlight and has a plan to deal with it.

“That’s fine. I know that’s going to come,” Smith said. “That came with me going to college, being highly recruited. I’ve been dealing with that all my life so it’s nothing that’s going to affect me. I try to affect the game in different ways where they could look at me in a positive light, like on defense, being a team player and just trying to win at all times, not worrying about points all the time, just trying to win. “

He also won’t be alone. The Rockets’ preseason opener against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday featured two of the three teams (along with the Oklahoma City Thunder) with three players taken in the first round of this year’s draft. The Rockets also have Tari Eason and TyTy Washington Jr. on the roster while the Spurs’ rebuild features Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley.

“I was fortunate, I have a pretty good relationship with all the dudes who went to San Antonio,” Eason said. “We all know each other; me, Blake, Wesley, even Jeremy, we played against each other. Before the season started when I was at LSU, we had a closed scrimmage against Baylor. We won.

“I had a good relationship with those guys. It’s all cool.”

That familiarity with at least a few Spurs players, or at least sharing the experience of a first game on an NBA floor, could make the debuts easier. Smith said he has never played against the Spurs rookies, either when he was at Auburn or in his AAU years in Atlanta. But they did get to know each other after the draft.

“We all were together in Vegas, at the Rookie transition program, all being together, that being our first introduction to the NBA,” Smith said. “We were talking about achieving our dreams. It’ll be fun to compete with them and take in this moment with them.”

For Eason, however, there was no need to find ways to be at ease in his Toyota Center debut. Eason said he did not expect the game to be more than another day at work, regardless of how many familiar faces are on the floor or watching from the Spurs’ bench.

“It doesn’t feel any different,” Eason said. “I feel like everything I’ve done up to this point, throughout this summer, playing against high-level guys, other dudes in the NBA I looked up to in the past, helped me get ready for this moment. Right now, it’s just another game of basketball.

“Everything has prepared me for this moment. I feel really ready.”

For Smith, nervousness in Las Vegas has grown into excitement in Houston. There was a novelty for the occasion after the Rockets held every practice either in Lake Charles, La. or on their practice court upstairs at Toyota Center. The move downstairs to the main floor for Sunday’s morning shootaround brought a reminder that he had moved from NBA prospect and a top draft pick to becoming an NBA player.

“This is my first time on this court,” Smith said. We haven’t practiced on this court all summer. We’ve been on the practice court. It’s kind of crazy, just seeing all of it. I’m excited for it.

“I had a little nerves going into the summer league. Now, I got my feet wait already. It’s going to be fun.”