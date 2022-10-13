Jabari Smith Jr. resumes basketball activities after left ankle sprain

Although he won’t play in Friday’s preseason finale at Indiana, Houston Rockets Rookie Jabari Smith Jr. (left ankle sprain) has resumed basketball activities and plans to return by the regular-season opener, according to an update from Wednesday’s team practice.

“I’m working out to get back in shape, now,” the 19-year-old said at Toyota Center. “Just getting my body ready for the first regular-season game. I just got back on the court yesterday. I’m able to run, shoot, and I’m doing everything normal right now. It’s just about getting my lungs back and strengthening my ankle.”

Known as a two-way prospect with long-range shooting and strong defensive capabilities, Smith played extremely well in Houston’s Oct. 2 preseason opener, recording 21 points and 8 rebounds in 25 minutes while shooting 5-of-8 from 3-point range (62.5%). However, the 6-foot-11 forward sprained his ankle at the conclusion of practice three days later and has not played since. Smith said Wednesday that the injury occurred when he stepped on the foot of teammate Bruno Fernando.

Houston’s regular-season opener is Wednesday, Oct. 19 in Atlanta will be exactly two weeks from the injury, and the Rockets hope the short time off will have allowed Smith’s ankle to fully heal.