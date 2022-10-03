Jaaron Hayek Named CAA Football Offensive Player of the Week

Jaron Hayek

–The CAA Football Conference today announced that Villanova senior wide receiverhas been named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week.

In Saturday’s 45-20 win at Maine, Hayek tallied five receptions for a career-high 159 yards and a career-best four touchdowns. He becomes just the third player in program history to register four touchdown catches in a game. The four scores also match the most touchdown receptions by an FCS player in 2022.

The four touchdowns came on catches of 83, 42, 18 and four yards. The 83-yard catch ranks as the fourth longest pass play in Villanova school history.

After five games this season, Hayek has 23 catches for 567 yards and six touchdowns. He has had a 100-yard receiving game in four of the five contests.

Villanova is currently 3-2 overall and 1-1 in CAA play. The Wildcats will have a bye this week, before traveling to Richmond on Oct. 15.