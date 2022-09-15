Ja Morant Snubs Stephen Curry to Name 2 NBA Legend Guards Who Shaped His Game; and It’s Not Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant

With the age of guards, Stephen Curry is arguably at the top of the tier. Winning his fourth championship, the Conquest put him in elite company. However, apart from the long-range assassin, others took over. One of them was Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant. Winning the award for Most Improved, his rise has only just begun.

Coming in as the number two pick, Morant has dazzled with his basketball skill set. After a quiet sophomore year, the 23-year-old put on a true masterclass. Averaging 27.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists, he became an MVP candidate. Oozing confidence, the budding star’s insane Athletic feats have dazzled the NBA universe. But who did Morant model himself after?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Recently in an interview, the guard from Murray State revealed the two stars who inspired his unique game style. Surprisingly, it wasn’t either Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, or Kobe Bryant.

Stephen Curry is not the inspiration for Ja Morant’s game

Making an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Morant spoke about several topics. However, towards the end came the most anticipated question, which NBA player inspired the future superstar of the league? Known for his freakish athleticism, Curry couldn’t cut it. However, it wasn’t Jordan or Bryant either. Morant Revealed Russell Westbrook and Allen Iverson were his biggest inspirations growing up. In addition, he also gave a special mention to Derick Rose.

DIVE DEEPER

Stephen Curry Once Omitted Lakers Legends Lebron James, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant From NBA Top-5

Speaking about their Fearless attitude Ja Morant said: “AI was pretty much my number one, then I became a huge Russ fan. Like I said, we’re going to let you hear about it. We’re coming straight at no matter who you are.”

Morant’s game is arguably the perfect combination of his two idols. The Legend of Russell Westbrook started during his days with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Before being a walking triple-double, Brodie’s superhuman athleticism made fans fall in love. Carrying the mean face, Westbrook left it all out on the floor. On the other hand, Iverson haunted the league despite being just 6 feet tall. The Hall of Famer would score at will as he cemented himself as one of the greatest scorers of all time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mar 15, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) warms up before the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

However, their mentality is what separates them from the rest. Both Iverson and Westbrook are mean competitors willing to do their all to win. Likewise, Ja Morant has kept the spirit alive. Showcasing his best with the game on the line, the 23-year-old has quickly asserted himself as the coldest of assassins. After a pivotal season with Memphis, Morant is now ready to surprise fans even more. And with his work ethic, he might even return with some new tricks.

WATCH THIS STORY: How Has Stephen Curry Progressed On NBA 2K Over The Years? 2k23 Rating & More

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Do you think Ja Morant can be the best point guard in the NBA in the future? Let us know your views in the comments below.