J.Lindeberg’s apparel collab with Nelly Korda launches this week

Top-ranked American golfer Nelly Korda has been rocking ultra-cool J.Lindeberg looks on the course for nearly two years, but this week, the Swedish lifestyle apparel designer announced it’s first-ever apparel Collaboration with the LPGA star — and the resulting looks are fresh, colorful and inspired.

According to the brand’s press release, Korda’s collection is inspired by her private style, but “re-imagined and re-engineered for the course.”

The collection includes 17 pieces of lifestyle apparel meant for wear both on and off the course, including long-sleeved mock neck sweaters, golf dresses, a light down vest, tailored leggings, elevated sweat sets, workout tops, and hoodies.

“Working with J. Lindeberg on my first ever collection was amazing,” Korda said in the press release. “When designing the pieces in the collection my focus was to balance performance and style through the fabrics, colors, and silhouettes. I’m so proud of this collection and can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Fans of both fashion and function will appreciate the use of light, soft, and flowy materials, as well as hidden pockets and reversible products.

“The collection is inspired by the woman Nelly Korda, not just the golfer,” said J.Lindeberg Head of Design Neil Lewty in the release. “The clothes are made to be worn and enjoyed both off and on the course.”

Check out a selection of pieces from the collection below.

Love what you see? You can shop the new collection on J.Lindeberg’s website starting on Tuesday.