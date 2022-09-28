J. Christopher Collins to receive ArtsWorcester Award

WORCESTER — ArtsWorcester has announced that J. Christopher Collins will receive the 40th ArtsWorcester Award.

The award is given annually “to an individual who has made extraordinary contributions to arts and culture in this city.” The recipient list “serves as a history of arts leadership in Worcester,” ArtsWorcester said in the announcement. The award will be presented on Oct. 12.

Collins is a lawyer and of Counsel with Mirick O’Connell. Previously, he worked with the Paul Revere Corp., which was purchased in 1997 by Provident Companies Inc. Provident Cos. subsequently merged with Unum Corp., where Collins was senior vice president and general counsel of Unum US.

Born and raised in Boston, Collins is a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross and Vermont Law School and has worked in Worcester for 38 years. He is married to Catherine Z. Collins and has two children.

