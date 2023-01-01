Izzy Starck, influenced by lineage, uses unique versatility to push Rampart

Jan. 1—Volleyball is a game of small Moments and inches, far more than it is about 25 points.

The great players know it. They know the difference between having a foot on the line during digs, and having it slightly offset; the difference between setting up a block 1 inch this way, or 2 inches that way. Rampart’s Izzy Starck is working on the inches, because the larger leaps are in the rearview mirror.

The junior has spent time atop not only Colorado’s 5A mountaintop thanks to a 2019 state title, but also is among the country’s top volleyball players on the USA 19U National Team.

And yet, her work ethic has never been more pronounced.

Rampart’s gym, Colorado Juniors’ club gym and each Hardwood in between have laid witness to her spending extra hours to develop more than hitting, setting or defense — instead, all three. The Olympic summit is ahead, but two consecutive Peak Performer of the Year Nods will do for now.

“(Everyone in my family) is an all-around player,” Starck said. “I’ve tried pretty much every position, even though I’ll transition to being a 5-1 setter in college. I just haven’t made the transition yet because I know it helps the team for me to hit, too.”

The Starck Lineage rolls deep.

Her sister, Anjelina, transitioned to being an outside hitter at Penn State after trekking the same path as Izzy. Her parents, Doug and Errica, played in college as well.

Her parents were brought up in a different era of volleyball. Specialization is the new normal, putting players in one spot and refining them there. When the two played, it was about being a six-rotation player — training an ability to hit, set, defend and block.

With their two daughters, they sought to bring the old mindset to the new landscape. Izzy brought it to the tune of being the state’s only player with both 500-plus assists and a spot in the top 15 in kills.

“Nowadays, you have Rally scoring and more Substitutions — when we played, you only had 12, and now there’s 15,” Doug said. “My wife played back row, but was also a primary passer and a middle blocker, too.

Story continues

“You’d never see that in college now. We felt it was important to teach our kids to be able to play every position.”

Practice time growing up was spent doing it all.

Even now, Izzy tasks herself with small improvements each day. A back-line hit or getting in the right position for a dig are tried again and again until they’re right.

And just as he was this year for Rampart as an assistant, Doug is always there.

He played under Don Shondell, a legendary Coach who started men’s volleyball at Ball State. Shondell’s son, Dave, is the head coach at Purdue now. Doug also played alongside Kentucky head Coach Craig Skinner.

All of the Lessons allowed him to craft a plan for Izzy and Anjelina. Their drive to execute it has paired nicely.

“Izzy is a rare breed in her competitiveness. She actually reminds me a little of myself,” Coach Bri Perkett said. “Doug holds her to such a high standard — she didn’t get to where she is by practicing a couple of hours a day. She has goals, and he’s always known how to get her there.”

The only worry left for Perkett is burnout.

Between the end of Rampart’s 5A playoff run and club season, Izzy had three days off. She even missed a part of tryouts before the year with national team obligations.

But it’s all that keeps her sane. For her, each day spent in the gym is a way to decompress and de-stress.

And, in the end, she knows that the goal of being an Olympian one day doesn’t involve laziness. Former Doherty standout Haleigh Washington already showed what it takes.

“It’s a routine I grew up with: hanging out with friends, but also practicing and competing,” Izzy said. “I have comfort in it. I play so many positions that there is always something to work on. I’ll never reach my best self without that.”