Izzo: West Fargo Sheyenne’s boys soccer team and its parents deserve answers on what went wrong – InForum

WEST FARGO — The news that came in this week that Sheyenne’s soccer team would have to forfeit its entire season because an ineligible player played was a gut punch to a program still reeling from a couple years ago when they had to be removed from the state tournament after a positive COVID test.

The JV team had to play a state semifinal, while the varsity team watched behind a fence at Fargo South.

The biggest issue I have tonight is the so-called press conference that happened yesterday in West Fargo. We didn’t find out anything about how this happened?

The superintendent, athletic director and activities coordinator all read statements and didn’t take any questions.

That’s not a press conference.

So as the tournament kicks off Thursday, everyone is asking me and those who follow high school sports how did this happen?

How long did Sheyenne know?

The school district acted promptly when they found out. But information needs to be as well.

And one last thing, we were told that having one Athletic director for all three schools would streamline things back in June.

Extremely saddened and disappointed by the announcement this morning. As a team we worked so hard just for an administrative mistake to cost us a state tournament appearance. https://t.co/9c2lRzoKwH — Connor Anderson (@connorxandy) October 4, 2022

Did that really work here?

Because now Sheyenne’s soccer team has to sit at home this week as the goalie told me, because of an administrative mistake.

A big mistake that cost a team a potential state title.