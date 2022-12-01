Izzo: Time for North Dakota high school basketball to embrace the future and go to three classes – InForum

Thursday could determine the future of high school basketball in North Dakota.

A focus group that has been meeting for the last four months will present to the North Dakota High School Activities Association a proposal for a third class of hoops in the state.

Since August that group has received nearly 75 percent approval from member schools that want to see a third class.

It will see the likes of Kindred, Central Cass, Thompson and Northern Class move out of Class B to a newly formed Class A.

Big schools like West Fargo, West Fargo Sheyenne, Fargo Davies and Bismarck Century will be in Class 2A.

The proposal also has private schools like Oak Grove, Minot Bishop Ryan and Shiloh Christian moving out of Class B into the newly formed Class A.

This idea is not new, but in my 16 years here, this is the best proposal that I’ve seen. The biggest difference from past proposals is that the small schools are on board.

Over the last six years, we have had three repeat Champions at Class B. Hillsboro-Central Valley, Kindred and Four Winds-Minnewaukan have won multiple Class B titles. All of those schools would move up under this proposal.

It’s time for North Dakota to think about the future. I know change is difficult for this state, but basketball participation numbers are dropping.

North Dakota led the way by bringing the shot clock to Class B.

It’s time to lead again and move to three classes.