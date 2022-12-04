Izmir Metropolitan Municipality Handball Women’s Team Opened the Tour Door

Izmir Metropolitan Municipality Handball Women’s team managed to beat the Portuguese representative 30-25 in the first match of the third round of the EHF European Cup. The return leg of the match will be played on Sunday, December 4, in İzmir.

Izmir Metropolitan Municipality Youth and Sports Club Handball Women’s Team defeated the Portuguese team Ada De Sao Pedro Do Sul 3-30 in the first match of the 25th round of the European Handball Federation European Cup (EHF European Cup). Our representative, who showed a superior game against his Portuguese opponent in the first half of the match played at Celal Atik Sports Hall, went ahead 16-13 to the Locker room. Continuing its dominance in the second half, İzmir Metropolitan Municipality won against the Portuguese team with a score of 30-25.

The match round to be played at Celal Atik Sports Hall in Izmir on Sunday, December 4 will determine the passing side. In the match, Izmir Metropolitan Municipality players Sibel Kıcıroğlu 10, Ecem Birben 5, Yasemin Özgür 5, Ece Sözmen and Yeliz Özel 3 goals, Burcu Dindar and Büşra Işıkhan 2 goals each.