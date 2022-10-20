İzmir Matched With Portugal in EHF European Women’s Handball Cup

Izmir Metropolitan Municipality Youth and Sports Club matched the Portuguese team ADA de Sao Pedro do Sul in the 3rd Round of the EHF European Women’s Handball Cup.

Izmir Metropolitan Municipality Youth and Sports Club, which is at the top of the Handball Women’s Super League, matched with Portugal’s ADA de Sao Pedro do Sul team in the third round of the EHF European Women’s Handball Cup. As a result of the draw drawn in Vienna, the first match will be played in Izmir. In the cup, where 32 teams will compete, the matches will be held on 3-4 and 10-11 December.

Coach Senar Dayat stated that his competitors will take part in European Cups for the first time and said, “We believe that we will pass this round. We made a good start to the league. We are a young but experienced team. We have been in European Cups for years. We want to represent our country and İzmir in the best possible way.”

Izmir Metropolitan Municipality Youth and Sports Club Handball Women’s Team, which will compete for the 13th time in Europe, played for the first time in the European Handball Federation Cup (EHF Cup) in the 1999-2000 season. The girls from İzmir had competed in the European Handball Federation Cup four times, the Challenge Cup four times, the European Cup Winners Cup twice, and the European Handball Federation European Cup (EHF European Cup). In the 2008-2009 season, the handball players reached the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.