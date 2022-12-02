Izaiah Pasha, O’Hara targeting playoff success this season – PA Prep Live

Nine Delaware County boys basketball teams qualified for PIAA tournaments last season, all in the state’s top three classifications. They accounted for 12 wins, two state semifinal runs and, well, four maddening losses to Imhotep Charter on the way to its Class 5A title.

Following up such a Landmark year, even by the bloated standards of the PIAA’s super-sized states fields, will be difficult. But if it transpires, Delco’s Philadelphia Catholic League teams will likely be the ones pushing the envelope.

Cardinal O’Hara Returns the Player of the Year in Izaiah Pasha, who recently committed to Iona. The 6-4 guard wasn’t eligible to play in states last year due to PIAA transfer rules, but will be eligible this season if the Lions get there. They wouldn’t have last year without Pasha’s 16.9 points-per-game average.

While O’Hara has to retool around him, they return a double-figure scorer in Josh Coulanges (10.4). Pearse McGuinn, the 6-8 forward who averaged 9.1 ppg last year and made big strides of late, is also back, and O’Hara added junior Aasim Burton, a transfer from Math, Civics and Science with Division I offers.

The most surprising run of the last postseason came from Archbishop Carroll, which went 12-9 in the regular season before rattling off three state wins to reach the Class 4A semifinal. The leading scorer from that team, Moses Hipps, is gone, transferring to McEachern High in Georgia for his junior campaign. Fellow All-Delco Dean Coleman-Newsome is back, however, and the Patriots’ run was predicated on sharing the ball. Jake West, Blake Deegan, Khair Dixon and Su Alleyne will get more of a chance to step up offensively, and it’s likely freshmen will get a big run, especially in the paint.

Bonner & Prendergast, lately the class of the Delco Catholic League contingent, went through a Rebuilding year. Kevin Funston left at season’s end, replaced by former Assistant Billy Cassidy. The roster has turned over as well.

Brady Eagan and Deuce Ketner, both double-figure scorers last year and the latter with Division I interest, are back. In comes Kevin Rucker, who averaged 12.6 points per game at Chester and was named second-team All-Delco, as well as West Chester Henderson transfer Nelson Lamizana and Reggie Selden Jr., formerly of Bishop Eustace.

Nearly half of the Central League made states last year, led by Lower Merion’s run to the Class 6A semifinals. For at least two of that quintet, big changes are in the offing.

Marple Newtown’s first states win came on the back of nine Seniors last year. That includes their top six scorers, accounting for 78 percent of scoring. Matt Gardler, who hit 22 3-pointers as a freshman, and PJ Esposito, who took minutes away from vets by Emerging as a sophomore with a penchant for clutch plays, need to shoulder the load.

Haverford is in a similar position. A tremendous generation battled through Playbacks to make states, win 19 games and give Roman Catholic a run for its money in a Class 6A opener. Three starters – JR Newman, Colin Reynolds and All-Delco Nick Colucci – are gone, though. That leaves a lot on the plate for Googie Seidman, the team’s leading scorer at 14.5 ppg last year, Tommy Wright and Brian Weiner. That trio and Kevin Gannon are the Lone holdovers from a tight seven-man rotation.

If Marple and Haverford fall at one extreme, Radnor and Garnet Valley cluster at the other. The Jaguars return four starters and 77 percent of their offense, all but second-leading scorer Ryan Wootten and role player Nolan Brennan. Max Koehler was a second-team All-Delco point guard as a junior, Jake Sniras contributed heavily as a freshman and Logan McKee and Ryan Faccenda are senior cogs in what is perennially the most fluid offense in the area.

The rest of the Central League is dogged by significant questions. After an injury-plagued 2021-22, can Strathhaven get a full year of Jaden Jauregui (16.9 ppg last year) and Jack Edwards (11.0 ppg, 48 made 3-pointers)? What does Penncrest’s succession plan look like, absent their two leading scorers last year (All-Delco second-teamer Saahir Lee at 15.3 ppg and Ben Stanton at 11.5), with only one starter (Branden Hemphill) returning? Can Nadir Myers (18.8 ppg) and Niymire Brown (14.4 in 14 games) turn flashes of brilliance into sustained excellence at Upper Darby? Can Springfield take the next step from an 11-11 season behind Mike O’Donnell (13.6 ppg)? Can Ridley rebound from an uncharacteristic two-win year?

Speaking of uncharacteristic, seeing Haverford School and Episcopal Academy near the bottom of the Inter-Ac League was an unusual sight. There may be some Solace in those struggles this season, though. EA is changing eras, with Taylor Wright taking over to coach his alma mater. The son of Jay Wright retains the two leading scorers from last year’s 12-17 squad, Kevin McCarthy (15.2 ppg) and TJ Lamb (10.7). Tyler Beaulieu also returns after missing last year with an injury.

Haverford School won just six games last year with a roster beset with injuries. Despite 16 players getting time last year, Billy Rayer (7.4 ppg) is the only returnee to have scored significantly. This roster includes more basketball-first players than all-around athletes, led by 6-7 forward Manny Butts.

Elsewhere, it could be a rebuilding season for Delco Christian, after the graduation of 1,000-point scorer Josh Parks. He was one of six Seniors that accounted for just shy of 74 percent of the Knights’ scoring last year, on the way to the District 1 Class 2A final. Gio Gaines, Khamai Orange and Beau Lyren return, Orange the highest holdover scorer at 3.9 ppg.

Sun Valley will vie for a states place in Class 5A, with four starters back from a youthful team that won 15 games last year and came within a win of PIAA qualifications. Four returning starters – leading scorer Chris Kwaidah (14.6 ppg), Bucky Grayston, Todd Harper and Noah Griffin – accounted for 68.7 percent of the team’s points last season.

Chester Charter Scholars Academy went through a rare sub-.500 season last year, but they return six Seniors on a Squad that should be in the District 1 Class A title conversation. Kevin Miller has plenty of varsity experience, as do classmates Jayden Williams, Zach Howard, Azarhis Smith, Samaad Powell and Brian Holley.