‘Iwobi has something special’ – Nigeria Legend Okocho hails Everton star

Nigeria Legend Jay-Jay Okocha believes Alex Iwobi is now playing to his potential at Premier League outfit Everton.

WHAT HAPPENED?: Buoyed by his nephew’s commanding form at Goodison Park, the former Nigeria Captain stated that the midfielder is now fulfilling his potential under manager Frank Lampard. Okocha reiterated that the Super Eagle boasts special qualities which have taken him a while to display since leaving his boyhood club Arsenal. In Iwobi’s last three matches for the Toffees, he accounted for two assists and scored a goal in the club’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID? Speaking on Everton Live, the English topflight side’s pre-match show, Okocha said: “It’s great to see him playing to his potential. We all knew that he’s got something special, but it’s taken him a little while to settle down and I also think playing under a great manager, who really wants to improve his game and has been playing him in his right position has made a big difference .

“Alex is down to earth. You can’t expect a player to give any more than he does. Whether it’s going well for him or not, you can guarantee he’ll put sweat on his jersey and that’s what you want from a player _ to give 100 per cent at any given time. That, for me, is the minimum requirement for a player and Alex gives that every time. I’ve always told him that he can be too honest! But [playing in different positions] shows he is willing to sacrifice for the team, even if that affects his personal goals and performances.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lampard will be counting on the red-hot African to inspire his team to more positive results as the season progresses. More importantly, Iwobi remains a key part of the ongoing project at Goodison Park.

ALL EYES ARE: Iwobi has been tagged as one of the best players in the English elite division thanks to his outstanding displays in the 2022-23 campaign. The Nigeria international’s form has seen Lampard and his men lose just once in their last eight matches in all competitions.

DID YOU KNOW? Iwobi has been directly involved in four Premier League goals this season for Everton (one goal, one assist), twice as many as any teammate. He has scored or assisted in three consecutive league appearances for the first time since April 2016.

WHAT NEXT FOR IWOBI? The former Arsenal man is expected to feature in Everton’s midfield when they face Tottenham Hotspur in their next outing on October 15.