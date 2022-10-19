Iwobi eyes second goal against Magpies

Alex Iwobi will seek to equal his Premier League goals record of last season when Everton travel to Tyneside to face Newcastle United in a must-win game at St James’s Park on Wednesday (today), PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

The Nigerian midfielder scored twice last season and his only goal this season came in the Toffees 2-1 loss at home to

Manchester United two weeks ago.

The Toffees have won only two of their last eight meetings with Newcastle, but they were able to claim maximum points from their most recent Clash with the Magpies, a slender 1-0 home triumph in March courtesy of a dramatic 99th-minute winner from Iwobi .

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Iwobi admits he needs to score more goals to help his team win games.

“I believe I’ve done okay so far, but I wish I could get more goals,” Iwobi told BT Sports.

“Goals win games and I’ve had a few chances, but overall I’m pleased with my performances.

“I score those in training, and I get asked why I don’t do it often during games, but I don’t know. It comes out when it does.”

His previous five league goals for the Toffees in all have been game openers.

Both teams seek to return to winning ways, with the Magpies currently placed sixth in the table, while the Toffees, after losing their last two games, are eight places and five points further back in 14th.