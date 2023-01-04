Ivy Play Continues for Men’s Basketball at Columbia & Cornell

Game 16: Princeton (10-4, 1-0) vs. Columbia (6-10, 1-0) – 6/1, 7:00 pm

Game 17: Princeton (10-4, 1-0) vs. Cornell (11-3, 1-0) – 1/7, 6:00 pm

Watch: Columbia (ESPN+) | Cornell (ESPN+)

Live Stats: Columbia | Cornell

Game Notes

Tickets: Columbia | Cornell

PRINCETON, NJ – Ivy League play continues for the Princeton University men’s basketball team when it takes on Columbia on Friday, January 6, followed by Cornell on Saturday, January 7.

Last Time Out

The Tigers team started Ivy League play on a high note on Saturday, January 31, inside Jadwin Gymnasium, battling back from a Halftime deficit to defeat Harvard 69-66.

Three finished in double digits for the Tigers, with a sophomore Blake Peters leading the Tigers in scoring with 13 points on 4-for-6 shooting from the field and 2-for-4 shooting from three. Senior Ryan Langborg added 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the field and 2-for-4 shooting from three, along with a team and career-high 11 rebounds for the double-double. Senior Keeshawn Kellman finished with 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting, and Princeton was led in assists by the senior Tosan Evbuomwan with six.

The Century Club Awaits

With 98 Ivy League wins, Franklin C. Cappon-Edward C. Green ’40 Head Coach Mitch Henderson is two wins away from becoming the eighth men’s basketball head coach to reach 100 regular-season Ivy League wins. He will become the second Princeton Coach to join the club, as Pete Carril’s 310 wins lead all Ivy men’s coaches.

The Countdown To 200 Wins

With 195 wins as a Head Coach, Mitch Henderson is seven wins away from 200 career wins. He is currently third all-time in wins at Princeton; Franklin (Cappy) Cappon is second with 250, and Pete Carril first with 514.

200 Assists For Evbuomwan

In the first half of Princeton’s game against Iona, Evbuomwan found Caden Pierce for the 200th assist of his career, and ended the game with 206 total in his career. Evbuomwan’s 142 assists in the 2021-22 season were No. 2 all-time at Princeton, trailing only William F. Ryan’s 161 assists in the 1983-84 season.

The 2022 Ivy League Player of the Year

Evbuomwan has had a strong start to the 2022-23 season, ranking second on the team and ninth in the Ivy League in scoring with 12.4 points on 50.0% shooting. He also leads the team in rebounding and ranks sixth in the conference with 6.3 per game, leads the team in assists and ranks second in the Ivy League with 4.1 and is tied for first on the team in steals with 11.

100 Made Threes For Langborg

With 119 made three-pointers in his career, Langborg is tied for No. 17 all-time in school history for made three-pointers. With two more made three-pointers, Langborg woud surpass Michael Bechtold ’02 and move up to No. 15 all-time. This was accomplished in a shortened 2019-20 season and no 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, 22 Tigers have exceeded 100 made three-pointers in their career. Langborg is also averaging 12.6 points per game, which leads the team and ranks eighth in the Ivy League, and his 2.3 three-pointers per game rank fourth in the conference. Additionally, Langborg’s 66 made three-pointers in the 2021-22 rank No. 13 all-time at Princeton for most made three-pointers in a season.

A Presence Inside

Kellman has provided the Tigers with a reliable presence inside in 2022-23, averaging 10.3 points (No. 3 on the team) on 62.1% shooting (No. 1 in the Ivy League) along with 4.7 rebounds. He has scored in double digits in eight games, and 13 blocked shots rank sixth in the Ivy League.

Allocco Steps Up

Allocco has taken his game to another level this season, and Ranks fourth on the team in scoring with 9.4 points on 49.2% shooting from the field and 39.6% shooting from three, which Ranks No. 6 in the Ivy League. He also ranks second on the team and tenth in the conference in rebounding with 5.5, second in assists with 37 and is tied for first in steals with 11.

Hot Shooting From Peters

Along with leading the Tigers in points in their win over Harvard, Peters’ three-point field goal percentage of 39.7% ranks fifth in the Ivy League. On the season, he is averaging 6.2 points and 1.2 rebounds.

Ivy Rookie of the Week

Honored as the Ivy League Rookie of the Week on Monday, November 28, Lee has gotten off to an impressive start in 2022-23 and provided a spark off the bench. Averaging 5.8 points on 45.6% shooting, he has scored in double figures four times so far this season, including scoring a season-high 12 points on three occasions (Northeastern, Monmouth, Delaware).

Crashing The Boards

The Tigers have been one of the best rebounding teams in the Nation so far in 2022-23, with their 30.00 defensive rebounds per game ranking No. 4 in the nation. Princeton’s rebound margin of 8.9 also ranks No. 14 nationally, and the Tigers rank No. 35 in the Nation in rebounds per game, averaging 39.57.

Efficient Shooting

The Tigers’ Effective field goal percentage of 55.2% Ranks No. 36 in the country, and the Tigers’ field goal percentage of 47.8% Ranks No. 45 nationally.

Last Time Against Columbia

With assistance from a season-high 16 made three-pointers along with four double-digit scorers, Princeton overcame Columbia University, 85-63, on Saturday, February 5, inside Levien Gymnasium.

Senior Ethan Wright led the way with 27 points on 10-for-19 shooting, including a 7-for-14 effort from behind the three-point line. Senior Drew Friberg added 17 points, four rebounds, and two assists, while a junior Langborg finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Senior Jaelin Llewelly also had 10 points, a game-high nine rebounds, and five assists, while a junior Evbuomwan recorded seven points, a game-high 11 rebounds, and a game-high six assists.

Last Time Against Cornell

Clutch baskets in Lavietes Pavilion were a habit for Evbuomwan in 2021-22, as his layup with 0:36 remaining pushed the No. 1 Tigers ahead of No. 4 seed Cornell, and helped the Tigers earn a 77-73 win along with a spot in the final at the Ivy League Tournament on Saturday, March 12.

Llewelyn led the way with a game-high 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting from the field, and 4-for-6 shooting from three, while also adding four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in the Tigers’ eighth- straight win. Evbuomwan added 21 points on 10-for-18 shooting, along with a game-high six assists, which moved him to No. 5 on the Tigers’ all-time list for assists in a season, with 130. Evbuomwan also tied for the team-high in rebounds with six. Wright finished with 12 points and six rebounds, while Friberg and Langborg each added eight points. As a team, the Tigers shot 32-for-66 (48.5%) from the field, along with 8-for-20 (40.0%) from three.