Ivy League-Leading #23 Men’s Soccer Wraps Regular Season at Princeton Saturday

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania men’s soccer team, #23 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll, wraps the regular season Saturday at Princeton in a match with significant postseason implications.

MATCH DAY 16: Penn at Princeton

Saturday, Nov. 12 | 4 p.m

What’s at Stake

Penn can win the Outright Ivy League title and automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament with a win or a tie and a Cornell tie or loss. With a tie and a Cornell win, the teams will share the conference title, with Penn earning the automatic berth by virtue of its win over the Big Red earlier this season.

The Series with Princeton

Penn holds the slight advantage all-time (48-46-10), although the Tigers are 7-2-2 since 2010 with Penn’s last win coming in 2013.

10 of the last 11 matches and 15 of the last 17 have been decided by one goal or fewer.

About Princeton

After a perfect 7-0-0 conference mark in 2021, the Tigers enter Saturday just 1-2-3 in the league this season, coming off of two straight, 2-2 ties with Brown and Harvard. In their three home conference matches, the orange and black are 0-1-2.

Ryan Clare leads the team with seven goals and 16 points, Walker Gillespie is second in both categories with six goals and 13 points, and Daniel Diaz Bonilla is third in both categories with four goals and 11 points; no other Tiger has more than two goals.

William Watson has started 11 matches in net this season, including all six Ivy contests. He’s posted a 1.64 goals-against average in conference play and a 0.735 save percentage, averaging just over four stops per match.

Quaker Notemeal

* With a win, Penn would reach 12 victories in a season for just the sixth time in program history.

* Stas Korzeniowski scored his 10th goal of the season last Saturday, becoming the first Quaker with at least 10 goals in a season since Steven Marcinkiewicz had 12 in 1995.

* Korzeniowski is also the first Quaker to score in four straight Ivy League matches in more than 15 years.

* Penn’s 35 goals this season are the program’s most in a single season since the 1977 team scored 42 times.

* The Quakers are No. 11 in the Nation in scoring offense (2.47 goals per match) and No. 14 in scoring defense (0.80 goals allowed per match).

* Leo Burney and Korzeniowski are the only Ivy League players with two game-winning goals this season in conference play.

* Stitz, who entered the year with three career goals in 48 matches, scored in seven straight matches between September 11 and October 11, the first Quaker to do so since Sean O’Donnell in 1977.



