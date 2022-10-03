Ivy League football roundup: Week 3

Ancient Eight teams went 4-4 on the day



Senior wide receiver Rory Starkey, Jr., catches a pass from sophomore quarterback Aidan Sayin during the game against Dartmouth at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 30. Credit: Anna Vazhaeparambil

Penn began interleague play this weekend, traveling to New Hampshire to take on Dartmouth. Also within the conference, Columbia hosted Princeton while the other four squads had non-conference games, going 2-2 on the day.

Non-Conference

Brown

The Bears traveled to Kingston, RI to take on the Rhode Island Rams. The Bears fell behind early in the first quarter, 17-3, and never picked it up, scoring just one touchdown in a 38-10 loss to the Rams (2-2). This was the second straight loss for Brown (1-2) as they prepare to turn things around against the Central Connecticut Blue Devils.

Cornell

The Big Red were in action against the Colgate Raiders on Saturday, looking to bounce back after a 38-14 loss to Yale (2-1, 1-0 Ivy) last week. In a back-and-forth battle that left them down 31-24 to open the fourth quarter, Cornell managed to score 10 points in the fourth, capped by a 45-yard field goal from junior Jackson Kennedy inside the two-minute warning and giving the Big Red a 34-31 win. Cornell (2-1, 0-1 Ivy) hosts Harvard next Friday night.

Harvard

In a Matchup of undefeated New England schools, the Crimson took on No. 10 Holy Cross at home, looking to come away with an early season statement win. After senior running back Aidan Borguet scored his second touchdown of the game, Holy Cross scored 10 points to take a 17-14 lead into the second half and never relinquished it, winning by a score of 30-21. Harvard will look to bounce back against Cornell next week.

Unbeaten Holy Cross leading unbeaten Harvard by 10 on ESPN Plus – this might be the Greatest moment in ESPN Plus history.— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) October 1, 2022

Yale

The Bulldogs Hosted Howard this weekend, looking to capitalize on the momentum of last week’s 38-14 win against Cornell. Yale didn’t disappoint in its home opener, taking a 34-26 win. The Bulldogs were in control from the start, scoring 17 unanswered points after Howard (1-3) opened the scoring with a field goal. The Bulldogs rushed for 366 yards, led by 144 from junior running back Tre Peterson. Yale hosts Dartmouth next weekend.

Intraleague

Columbia vs. Princeton

In a Matchup of two undefeated Ivy League teams, Columbia, boasting the number one defense in the FCS, Hosted Defending league Champion Princeton. In a low-scoring battle, it was Princeton who struck first, with freshman running back Ryan Butler punching in a one-yard touchdown. Columbia then scored to cut the lead to 7-6, but from there it was all Tigers, as Princeton ended the game with a 24-6 win. The undefeated Tigers (3-0, 1-0 Ivy) play Lafayette next week, while Columbia (2-1, 0-1 Ivy) hosts Wagner.