Ivy League Announces 2023 Class of Legends of Ivy League Basketball

PRINCETON, NJ — The Ivy League is pleased to announce the 16-member 2023 Class of Legends of Ivy League Basketball. These Legends contributed significantly on the court, in the Classroom and in life at their respective basketball programs, Universities and chosen professions.

This year’s class includes the winningest head coach in Ivy League Women’s basketball history, eight Ivy League Defensive Players of the Year, two Ivy League Rookies of the Year, and 11 1,000-point scorers. The class combined for 37 All-Ivy (28 First Team, 9 Second Team) selections as eight class members went on to play professional basketball.

Each Ivy League institution is represented by one male and one female honoree, as selected by their university’s Athletic department.

Each Legend will be formally honored at the 2023 Ivy League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments March 10-12 at Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, NJ A variety of ticket offerings are on sale now via IvyMadness.com.

To read about the 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2022 classes of Legends of Ivy League Basketball, please click on the Affiliated year.

LEGENDS OF IVY LEAGUE BASKETBALL

Brown

– Michelle D. Smith, Student-Athlete (1982-86)

– Phil Brown, Student-Athlete (1972-75)

Columbia

– Shawnee Pickney, Student-Athlete (1997-01)

– Buck Jenkins, Student-Athlete (1989-93)

Cornell

– Karin Dwyer, Student-Athlete (1982-86)

– Ken Bantum, Student-Athlete (1981-85)

Dartmouth

– Liz Walter, Student-Athlete (1985-88)

– Larry Lawrence, Student-Athlete (1977-81)

Harvard

– Kathy Delaney-Smith, Head Coach (1982-2022)

– Keith Wright, Student-Athlete (2008-12)

Penn

– Sydney Stipanovich, Student-Athlete (2013-17)

– David “Corky” Calhoun, Student-Athlete (1970-72)

Princeton

– Heidi Nolte, Student-Athlete (1975-79)

– Kit Mueller, Student-Athlete (1987-91)

Yale

– Karen Yarasavage, Student-Athlete (1983-87)

– Chris Dudley, Student-Athlete (1983-87)

