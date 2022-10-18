Ivy Golf Institute and CGX partner for Ivy Junior Camp series

LOS ANGELES, CA – College Golf Experience (CGX), a college golf education program with exclusive endorsement from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), announces, in partnership with the Ivy Golf Institute (IGI), a series of educational junior golf Camps Hosted exclusively by Ivy League coaches. Camps are designed to offer insights for junior golfers and their parents on playing college golf in the Ivy League. Together, IGI and CGX are creating a new pathway to playing college golf in the Ivy League in an educational, immersive, and fun setting at various locations across the country throughout the year.

The Boys and Girls Fall Ivy Camp will be held at The Saticoy Club in Somis, CA, Nov. 19 – 20, the same course as the 2022 LPGA Tour’s Mediheal Championship. The Boys and Girls Winter Ivy Camp will be held at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Jan. 7 – 8. A Boys and Girls Summer Ivy Camp is scheduled for Summer 2023 at Springdale Golf Club in New Jersey with more details to follow.

To register for an upcoming Ivy Camp, visit:

“In partnership with Ivy Golf Institute, we strive to teach, motivate, and inspire campers, while supporting these highly academically-minded players and families with the tools to help them find their fit in college golf,” said CGX CEO, Joshua Jacobs. “Our Ivy camp series is an exciting opportunity to create unique and transformational experiences for Juniors and their parents with esteemed coaches from the most prestigious institutions in the country.”

Coach participants for the Fall and Winter Camps are listed below:

Ivy Boys Fall Camp – Princeton Men’s Head Coach Will Green, Columbia Men’s Head Coach Rich Mueller, and Cornell Men’s Head Coach Matt Baughan. Ivy Girls Fall Camp – Princeton Women’s Head Coach Erika DeSanty, Columbia Women’s Head Coach Amy Weeks, and Penn Women’s Head Coach Mark Anderson. Ivy Boys Winter Camp – Dartmouth Men’s Head Coach Rich Parker, Columbia Men’s Head Coach Rich Mueller, and Penn Men’s Head Coach Clay White. Ivy Girls Winter Camp – Yale Women’s Head Coach Lauren Harling, Dartmouth Women’s Head Coach Alex Kirk, and Penn Women’s Head Coach Mark Anderson.

“The partnership between Ivy Golf Institute and College Golf Experience is reshaping the camp model for junior golfers interested in playing at elite academic institutions. Representing nearly every golf program in the Ivy League, we are determined to build Meaningful connections with all participants and their families, while supporting and Guiding them as they embark on one of the most crucial decisions of their golfing lives,” said Erika DeSanty, Head Women’s Golf Coach, Princeton University.

Players attending the Ivy Golf Institute Camps will participate in simulated college golf practice and tournament rounds while engaging with the Ivy coaches throughout the experience. Juniors and their parents will also attend education seminars led by the coaches on college golf, the recruiting process, course management and strategy, along with experiencing real-time feedback on their games via skill assessments and challenges similar to what coaches work on with their teams .

“CGX is a first-class operation driven to educate junior golfers about college golf while also leveraging a unique partnership with Ivy League schools. I’m incredibly honored and excited about working CGX Camps and sharing my experience,” said Rich Mueller, Head Men’s Golf Coach, Columbia University.

To learn more about CGX and other dates and locations, visit www.collegegolfx.com.

About College Golf Experience:

College Golf Experience (CGX), established in 2021 with a first of its kind exclusive endorsement from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), connects junior Golfers and their parents with college coaches through various types of Camps and unique events that educate them on all-things college golf and the path to get there. Committed to building value for junior golfers, parents, and coaches, CGX events include one-on-one engagement with coaches, education seminars on college golf and the recruiting process along with open Q & A sessions, instruction through skill assessments and challenges, plus on-course Coach engagement during simulated college golf practice and tournament rounds. Juniors experience real-time evaluation and leave with personalized feedback from the coaches along with invaluable insight that helps Juniors and parents find the right fit of the Collegiate program for the player. The curriculum was created in tandem with the GCAA and their member coaches. CGX was founded by golf industry leader Joshua Jacobs, also the founder and CEO of TGA Premier Golf a leading provider of introductory and recreational based programs. Learn more at www.collegegolfx.com.

