Ivica Zubac and Jusuf Nurkic had great double-doubles in losses
By Eurohoops team/ [email protected]
Ivica Zubac had a great double-double of 17 points and 18 rebounds, but the Clippers couldn’t beat Atlanta. Nicolas Batum added 6 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.
The Hawks had 4 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists by Bogdan Bogdanovic, who struggled shooting (2/13 FG, 0/7 3FG) off the bench.
An impressive double-double by Jusuf Nurkic with 14 points and 18 rebounds, but Portland lost 117-105 in Toronto. OG Anunoby helped his team scoring 14 points with 5 rebounds.
Rudy Gobert recorded a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds against the Houston Rockets in Minnesota’s 104-96 away win. Alperen Sengun scored 18 points with 8 rebounds in the loss.
Luka Doncic didn’t play against the Oklahoma City Thunder since Jason Kidd decided to give him some rest. In Dallas’ 120-109 loss, Davis Bertans had 9 points off the bench.
Cleveland won 112-98 on the road against Phoenix, but Cedi Osman contributed only 3 points off the bench. The same amount was scored by Dario Saric, who started for the Suns.
Santi Aldama had 12 points in the Grizzlies’ 123-118 win against Utah. On the losing side, Lauri Markkanen had another great losing effort of 21 points with 8 rebounds.
Killian Hayes had one of the best games of his season with 26 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists, but Detroit lost 123-111 at home against Philadelphia. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 20 with 5 assists.
Results:
Detroit Pistons – Philadelphia 76ers 111-123 (Hayes 26 pg, 6 rg, 4 ab; Bojan Bogdanovic 20 pg, 5 ab)
Toronto Raptors – Portland Trail Blazers 117-105 (Nurkic 14 p, 18 r; Anunoby 14 p, 5 r)
Indiana Pacers – Charlotte Hornets 116-111
Memphis Grizzlies – Utah Jazz 123-118 (Aldama 12 p; Markkanen 21 p, 8 r)
Miami Heat – Brooklyn Nets 101-102
Houston Rockets – Minnesota Timberwolves 96-104 (Gobert 18 p, 11 r; Sengun 18 p, 8 r)
Oklahoma City Thunder – Dallas Mavericks 120-109 (Bertans 9 p)
Phoenix Suns – Cleveland Cavaliers 98-112 (Saric 3 p; Osman 3 p)
Los Angeles Clippers – Atlanta Hawks 108-112 (Zubac 17 p, 18 r; Batum 6 p, 5 r, 3 a; Bogdan Bogdanovic 4 p, 4 r, 5 a)
Standings
Western Conference:
- Denver 26-13
- Memphis 26-13
- New Orleans 24-16
- Dallas 23-18
- Sacramento 20-18
- Los Angeles Clippers 21-21
- Golden State 20-0
- Phoenix 20-21
- Minnesota 20-21
- Portland 19-20
- Los Angeles Lakers 19-21
- Utah 20-23
- OKC 18-22
- San Antonio 13-27
- Houston 10-30
Eastern Conference:
- Boston 28-12
- Brooklyn 27-13
- Milwaukee 25-14
- Cleveland 26-15
- Philadelphia 24-15
- Indiana 23-18
- New York Knicks 22-18
- Miami 21-20
- Chicago 19-21
- Atlanta Hawks 19-21
- Washington 17-23
- Toronto 17-23
- Orlando 15-25
- Charlotte 11-30
- Detroit 11-32
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty Images