Ivica Zubac and Jusuf Nurkic had great double-doubles in losses

By Eurohoops team/ [email protected]

Ivica Zubac had a great double-double of 17 points and 18 rebounds, but the Clippers couldn’t beat Atlanta. Nicolas Batum added 6 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.

The Hawks had 4 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists by Bogdan Bogdanovic, who struggled shooting (2/13 FG, 0/7 3FG) off the bench.

An impressive double-double by Jusuf Nurkic with 14 points and 18 rebounds, but Portland lost 117-105 in Toronto. OG Anunoby helped his team scoring 14 points with 5 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert recorded a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds against the Houston Rockets in Minnesota’s 104-96 away win. Alperen Sengun scored 18 points with 8 rebounds in the loss.

Luka Doncic didn’t play against the Oklahoma City Thunder since Jason Kidd decided to give him some rest. In Dallas’ 120-109 loss, Davis Bertans had 9 points off the bench.

Cleveland won 112-98 on the road against Phoenix, but Cedi Osman contributed only 3 points off the bench. The same amount was scored by Dario Saric, who started for the Suns.

Santi Aldama had 12 points in the Grizzlies’ 123-118 win against Utah. On the losing side, Lauri Markkanen had another great losing effort of 21 points with 8 rebounds.

Killian Hayes had one of the best games of his season with 26 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists, but Detroit lost 123-111 at home against Philadelphia. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 20 with 5 assists.

Results:

Detroit Pistons – Philadelphia 76ers 111-123 (Hayes 26 pg, 6 rg, 4 ab; Bojan Bogdanovic 20 pg, 5 ab)

Toronto Raptors – Portland Trail Blazers 117-105 (Nurkic 14 p, 18 r; Anunoby 14 p, 5 r)

Indiana Pacers – Charlotte Hornets 116-111

Memphis Grizzlies – Utah Jazz 123-118 (Aldama 12 p; Markkanen 21 p, 8 r)

Miami Heat – Brooklyn Nets 101-102

Houston Rockets – Minnesota Timberwolves 96-104 (Gobert 18 p, 11 r; Sengun 18 p, 8 r)

Oklahoma City Thunder – Dallas Mavericks 120-109 (Bertans 9 p)

Phoenix Suns – Cleveland Cavaliers 98-112 (Saric 3 p; Osman 3 p)

Los Angeles Clippers – Atlanta Hawks 108-112 (Zubac 17 p, 18 r; Batum 6 p, 5 r, 3 a; Bogdan Bogdanovic 4 p, 4 r, 5 a)

Standings

Western Conference:

Denver 26-13 Memphis 26-13 New Orleans 24-16 Dallas 23-18 Sacramento 20-18 Los Angeles Clippers 21-21 Golden State 20-0 Phoenix 20-21 Minnesota 20-21 Portland 19-20 Los Angeles Lakers 19-21 Utah 20-23 OKC 18-22 San Antonio 13-27 Houston 10-30

Eastern Conference:

Boston 28-12 Brooklyn 27-13 Milwaukee 25-14 Cleveland 26-15 Philadelphia 24-15 Indiana 23-18 New York Knicks 22-18 Miami 21-20 Chicago 19-21 Atlanta Hawks 19-21 Washington 17-23 Toronto 17-23 Orlando 15-25 Charlotte 11-30 Detroit 11-32

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty Images