“I’ve rarely seen a striker so clinical in front of goal” – French manager applauds Super Eagles striker

The Nigerian forward is enjoying his best scoring form since arriving in France almost four years ago

Girondins Bordeaux’s manager David Guion has showered praises on Super Eagles striker Josh Maja following his brilliant start to the 2022-2023 campaign.

David Guion’s primary task is to guide Les Girondins back to Ligue 1 following the club’s demotion to the lower division last term.

And the Frenchman is on course to fulfill that mission, with the former French Champions currently sitting joint-top of Ligue 2 with 23 points.

Maja has played a crucial role in that ascension. The Nigerian forward has contributed ten (seven goals and three assists) of Bordeaux’s 17 goals.

And manager Guion is pleased he placed his trust in the former Sunderland striker, who exhibited a talent not many can boast of.

In an interview with L’Equipe, Guion said of Maja: “We had to get him back into shape physically when he arrived, but he quickly showed his importance to the team in my memory; I have rarely seen a striker so clinical in front of goal.

“His release is exceptional. It’s a very, very high level. He’s also very intelligent and knows where he wants to go. You don’t have to bullshit him. Here, he knows that he is going to reach a huge level. It’s a win-win situation with him.”

Who is responsible for Maja’s excellent form?

Maja is currently Unstoppable in France.

The former Stoke City forward has already eclipsed his best-ever tally in a Bordeaux shirt.

But this is the first season he has made the starting Eleven in 100 percent of the club’s first 11 league games since arriving in January 2019.

Maja is aware that a regular run in the team has allowed him to blossom, and he has Head Coach David Guion and his teammates to thank for that.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve played ten games in a row,” Maja told L’Equipe.

“That means something. I feel, of course, that I am in a good period, physically and in my head. I am stronger, Stronger in the game.

“I like to go deep, but I don’t hesitate to play between the lines. I may have a wider range.

“But it’s all thanks to the team and the coach.”

Maja has scored in the last three games for Bordeaux. They netted the opener in the 2-0 win over Metz at the weekend.