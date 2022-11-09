‘I’ve Got No Issues With That’: LIV Golf Defector Bryson DeChambeau Had a Classy Way to Turn Down All His Hecklers in 2021

A career in sports is not always fun and games. Like every other career, it comes with its drawbacks. In this case, the lack of privacy or the extreme public losses The disappointment of fans and the scrutiny of viewers are no walk in the park either. Every sportsman has at least one hater in the world, and there’s always someone to point out their wrongs. The GOAT, Tiger Woods, has been hated by fans multiple times. Of late, one such player who receives hate more often than others is Bryson DeChambeau.

DeChambeau welcomes the haters.

In June 2021, at the Memorial Tournament, fans called Bryson “Brooksie.” Undoubtedly, the name was a taunt towards his feud with Brooks Koepka. In a post tournament interview, Bryson was asked whether the hecklers bothered him; he responded by saying that it didn’t affect him at all. “They can keep calling me that all day if they want to; I’ve got no issue with it,” they said.

May 18, 2021; Kiawah Island, South Carolina, USA; Bryson DeChambeau smiles while walking off the ninth tee during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Resort. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

DeChambeau elaborated that he, in fact, welcomed the hate and didn’t see the calling as insults at all. “Oh, they weren’t taunts at all; it was flattering,” they stated. He went on to tell the press that such abuses may affect other players, but he was immune to them. “To most people they think it’s a distraction, but I grew up learning how to deal with that stuff and I honestly thought it was flattering.”

Bryson said in the interview that he used to care about these strokes earlier, but now he’s changed. “It’s frustrating in the moment when it’s happening, but afterwards for me now, I don’t really care as much,” they explained. Bryson seems to have accepted the haters and taken it all in stride. But are his claims of remaining unaffected true?

Bryson DeChambeau strikes back at the fans

Bryson is an outspoken golfer. Often, the fans and viewers speculate that he is proud and overbearing. With all the hate and abuse Bryson receives, does he really remain unaffected by it all? That doesn’t seem to be the case.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – MARCH 07: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States celebrates making his putt on the 18th green to win during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by MasterCard at the Bay Hill on March 07, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Many scenarios were noted where Bryson lashed out at the fans for teasing him. Once while training, a fan once called DeChambeau “Brooksie” from the crowd, and a Furious Bryson responded, “Whoever is calling me Brooksie needs to get out of here.” In another instance, Bryson snapped back at a fan, and said “good one,” after he was taunted.

It is clear that however little, the hecklings and taunts have been getting to Bryson DeChambeau. Will this teasing build up inside him and go on to affect his game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.