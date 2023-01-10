The Spaniard has picked up three wins in his last five starts but still finds himself in fifth place on the world rankings. Rahm won the PGA Tour’s opening event of the year, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, on Sunday after coming from seven shots down in the final round. He also finished 2022 with a pair of big wins on the DP World Tour, clinching the Spanish Open and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Rahm was sure that run of victories would at least see him move past fourth-ranked Patrick Cantlay, but it hasn’t proven to be enough to do even that. “Since the Playoffs … I’ve won three times and I don’t even get close to him. So, I’m trying to understand what’s going on,” the Spaniard said. “Had they not changed the world ranking points (system) I would have been pretty damn close (to world No.1) right now. But in my mind, I feel like since August I’ve been the best player in the world. “Earlier in the year clearly Scottie (Scheffler) was that player, then Rory (McIlroy) was that player, and I feel like right now it’s been me. Anybody, any given year can get a hot three, four months and get to that spot.” It’s not the first time that Rahm has criticized the world rankings, describing the revamped system last year as “laughable” as recently as last November. Back then, Rahm was calling out why the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic was awarding more ranking points than the DP World Tour Championship. “I’m going to be as blunt as I can – I think the OWGR right now is laughable. Laughable. Laughable. “The fact that the RSM doesn’t have any of the top 25 in the world and has more points than this event where we have seven of the top 25 is laughable. The fact that Wentworth [the BMW PGA Championship] had less points than Napa [the PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship] despite having players in the top 10 in the world is laughable. “I understand what they are trying to do with the depth of field, but having the best players in the world automatically makes the tournament better. I don’t care what their system says. I think they have made a mistake. I think some aspects of it might be beneficial, but I think they have devalued the value of the better players. “Take the Tour Championship as an example: The 30 best players of the year should not be punished because it’s a smaller field. Depth of field doesn’t mean better tournament. I could go on and on. I think they have missed the mark on that stance quite a bit.”

The article Jon Rahm questions golf world rankings: ‘I’ve been the best player in the world’ appeared first on Planetsport.com.