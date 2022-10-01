Ivan wins Goal of the Month accolade

Ivan Toney’s composed finish against Leeds United has been voted the September Budweiser Goal of the Month.

Capitalizing on a defensive mix-up when Diego Llorente failed to clear, Ivan advanced towards the edge of the area and expertly lifted the ball into the net to beat stranded goalkeeper Illan Meslier and the backtracking Robin Koch.

It was Ivan’s third goal of the afternoon. They had opened the scoring with a trademark penalty and then doubled our lead with a Spectacular free-kick – a Strike that was also Nominated for the September award.

Brentford ran out 5-2 winners in a rollercoaster game at the Gtech Community Stadium, but it was Ivan who stole the show.

“It’s in my top three,” said Ivan when asked about his Hattrick goal against Leeds.

“It’s a special one. As a striker, tap-ins are the best ones, but this is nice to have. It’s an honor. It was outside the box, and I rarely score from there.

“I remember I was actually being a bit lazy! I was out wide and Keano [Keane Lewis-Potter] was running through. The ball dropped to my feet, then I took a bit of a heavy touch. Then I took full control and composed myself.

“The ball came at me quite quickly. I took the touch, the defender got a bit closer, then I chipped it into the net.

“Considering it was for my hattrick, I knew I wasn’t going to miss! I knew there was one outcome and that was the ball ending up in the back of the net.”

Ivan’s effort topped an eight-goal shortlist after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of experts.