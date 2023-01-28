Ivan Pace Jr. Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Scouting report

Going into the 2023 NFL Draft, the Lions will be in search of several Playmakers across the defensive side of the ball.

If they don’t find a linebacker on Day 1 or Day 2 of the draft, they could turn their attention to Ivan Pace Jr.

Based on recent mock drafts, Pace — a 6-foot, 239-pound linebacker out of the University of Cincinnati — has a chance of going anywhere from the fourth-sixth round.

After starring at Miami (Ohio) for three seasons, Pace transferred over to Cincinnati prior to the start of the 2022 campaign. He proceeded to accumulate a staggering 10 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss, to go along with 137 total tackles, four passes defended and three forced fumbles.

