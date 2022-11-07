Ivan Miroshnicheno Scores First Goal of Season, Adds An Assist And Scores Shootout Winner In Second Game Back

Photo: Avangard Omsk

In only his second game back following treatment for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Ivan Miroshnichenko, the Capitals first round selection from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, is already in mid-season form. He scored his first goal of the season, contributed an assist and scored the Shootout Winner in Monday’s MHL game against Mamonty Yugry.

Comeback in big hockey 😍 First goal of Ivan Miroshnichenko after his return#ЛигаСильных pic.twitter.com/oNjJXekwRQ — Молодежная Хоккейная Лига (@MHL_rus) November 7, 2022

Miroshnichenko began working out with his team on October 21 and was cleared for game action on Friday. He made his first start of the season for Avangard’s MHL (Junior) Squad on Saturday and recorded 15 minutes of ice time.

On Monday Miroshnichenko turned in an impressive outing in just his second game back, scoring a goal, an assist and ultimately notching the Shootout winner.

As noted, Miroshnichenko turned in the Shootout Winner as well.

YOU CAN’T WRITE A BETTER ENDING!!! 🥰

SHOOTOUT WINNER 💥

🚨 Ivan Miroshnichenko SO #ALLCAPS

3-2 Omsk Yastreby #MHL pic.twitter.com/XfI3J4mekF — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) November 7, 2022

2022 has been an extremely challenging year for the Capitals’ first round draft pick. He was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma back in January, but was cleared by Doctors to return to skating and workouts after successfully completing a course of treatment in Germany in June.

Capitals Assistant general manager Ross Mahoney praised the 18-year-old’s maturity and mental composure throughout the trying time he has gone through since his diagnosis.

“He was always a Captain of his under-17, under-18 team, and even the tournament last November with the under-20 he was the Assistant captain, so it is probably an indicator of his character…he went through an awful lot but I think it speaks volumes of his character and the type of person he is,” said Mahoney.

By Diane Doyle