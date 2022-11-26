Ivan Miroshnichenko Records 8th Goal In First 8 Games With Omsk Hawks

Photo: Omsk Hawks

On Saturday Washington Capitals forward prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko recorded his 8th goal in his first eight games played for the Omsk Hawks of the MHL. Miroshnichenko also has two assists in one game played for the Omsk Wings (VHL team), giving him eight goals and five assists in his first nine games played following his recovery from Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Miroshnichenko completed treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma in June and returned to workouts with the MHL club on October 21. He was cleared to return to game action on November 8.

Miroshnichenko played in six games with the MHL team (ie Russian Junior League) of Omskie Krylia, and in those six games, he tallied six goals and recorded two assists.

Miroshnichenko then made his first appearance with the VHL team on Monday in a game against Metallurg Novokuznetsk (More here.). It was his first game with the VHL team since being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma back in February. He recorded two primary assists in the game.

Miroshnichenko returned to the MHL Squad on Thursday and recorded a goal and an assist. Including his goal on Saturday, he has eight goals and five assists in his first nine games played following his recovery from Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Miroshnichenko was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma back in February, but was cleared by Doctors to return to skating and workouts after successfully completing a course of treatment in Germany in June.

Capitals Assistant general manager Ross Mahoney told NHL.com that Washington’s medical staff examined Miroshnichenko’s health records, and that he felt good about the player’s status following a video conference with him in May.

“I was in Germany in April at the Under-18 World Championship and met Ivan and his father,” Mahoney said. “I think he was already in his second round of chemotherapy, and he had lost a lot of weight, lost his hair, and he was wearing a cap. They looked really thin and I thought, ‘What a tough situation.’ Then we did a Zoom call with him in May when he was finishing up his treatments, and he looked a lot better.”

The Capitals ultimately selected Miroshnichenko in the first round (#20 overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft held on July 7.

By Jon Sorensen