Ivan Miroshnichenko Lays HUGE Hit and Scores Goal in First Period of MHL Game

Photo: Avangard Omsk Photo: Avangard Omsk

Capitals prospect Ivan Mirochnichenko, who only recently was cleared to play hockey again, has already provided plenty of action during the first period for Omsk Yastreb (Hawks) game against Sputnik Almetievsk in Almetievsk, Tatarstan on Friday.

Miroshnichenko laid a big hit on Sputnik Almetievsk forward Riyaz Galiev early in the game, answering any and all questions regarding his physical capabilities.

OH MY 😬#ALLCAPS prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko hit on Riyaz Galiyev. 💪 #MHL pic.twitter.com/zO1U1CMLdf — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) November 11, 2022

At 17:35 into the first period, he also scored a goal, getting assists from Nikolai Khvorov and Vyacheslav Malov. The goal increased the Omsk Yatreb to 2-0.

THANK YOU VERY MUCH

🚨 Ivan Miroshnichenko #ALLCAPS

2-0 Omsk Yastreby #MHL pic.twitter.com/scJJsfoYnT — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) November 11, 2022

Omsk Yatreb led 2-1 going into the first intermission

By Diane Doyle