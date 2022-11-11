Ivan Miroshnichenko Lays HUGE Hit and Scores Goal in First Period of MHL Game

Photo: Avangard Omsk

Capitals prospect Ivan Mirochnichenko, who only recently was cleared to play hockey again, has already provided plenty of action during the first period for Omsk Yastreb (Hawks) game against Sputnik Almetievsk in Almetievsk, Tatarstan on Friday.

Miroshnichenko laid a big hit on Sputnik Almetievsk forward Riyaz Galiev early in the game, answering any and all questions regarding his physical capabilities.

At 17:35 into the first period, he also scored a goal, getting assists from Nikolai Khvorov and Vyacheslav Malov. The goal increased the Omsk Yatreb to 2-0.

Omsk Yatreb led 2-1 going into the first intermission

By Diane Doyle

About Diane Doyle

Been a Caps fan since November 1975 when attending a game with my then boyfriend and now husband.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button