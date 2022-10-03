IV HIGH: SHS participates in ICOE’s Autumn and the Arts event | Featured

Southwest’s Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts and Advanced Art students at Southwest High School are creating artwork for the Imperial County Office of Education’s Autumn and the Arts event.

This is ICOE’s second year holding such an event and the students are excited to have their work on display. This year it is occurring on Oct. 6, 2022, from 6 to 8:30 pm at the new ICOE conference center. This is an opportunity for young artists to showcase their talents and interests through any media of their choice, making each piece unique.

“I saw this as a great opportunity for my students to help our community and join the fundraiser to promote the arts in Imperial Valley and support student scholarships,” said Southwest art teacher Jacqueline Pleitez.

According to the ICOE website, “The funds raised will help support the Foundation for Education’s Scholarship program, and some of the Foundation’s arts initiatives.”

Many of her SAVAPA and Advanced Art students are looking to pursue a career in art, so this event pushes students to learn beyond the classroom and experience a real-life setting.

Second-year SAVAPA student Kimberly Rodriguez’s painting for the event showcases her love for rats in Acrylic paint, which she said she is most experienced in.

Rodriguez said the message is that “you can be successful and gain intelligence through ambition.”

While some students use their interests as the main theme for their pieces, other students use different methods to project emotion.

Advanced Art student Nirvana Encinas said they are hoping to project beauty and romance in their painting by using “various amounts of textures and colors to project emotion.”

This project has allowed them to work on their personal growth as a painter.

Encinas said they “learned how to paint highlights and shadows on the face.”

“We have so much talent here in the Imperial Valley,” said Pleitez. “It’s important that we let our community know so that everyone can show support because our students are the future, and who knows, maybe some of these students can become famous artists and put together shows around the world.”

If you would like to help support young artists of the Valley, tickets to the Autumn and the Arts event can be found at www.icoe.org