IUPUI WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PICKED SIXTH IN #HLWBB PRESEASON POLL

INDIANAPOLIS – The reigning Horizon League Champions were picked to finish sixth in the #HLWBB preseason poll, as released by the league office on Tuesday (Oct. 18). Youngstown State was picked to finish atop the standings with eight first-place votes followed by Green Bay with two votes and Cleveland State with one. Cleveland State’s Destiny Leo was named Preseason Player of the Year while Hailey Oskey (Green Bay), Megan Walstad (Milwaukee), Lindsey Duvall (Northern Kentucky) and Lilly Ritz (Youngstown State) joined her on the first team. IUPUI’s Rachel Kent was pegged #HLWBB second team.

Head Coach Kate Bruce enters her first season with the Jaguars with a new staff and several new faces. Those returning for the Jags include starters Rachel Kent (10.5 ppg, 70 3’s) and Destiny Perkins (6.6 ppg, 72 assists) along with Natalie Andersen (5.3 ppg, 21.8 mpg) and Ali Berg (1.7 ppg, 1.2 rpg). Other Returners that look to make a big impact this season include Jaci Jones , Logan Lewis , Jacquel Bronaugh and Nakaih Hunter .

The freshman class of Brianna Wooldridge , Abby Wolterman and Teresa Maggio with providing fresh Talent for the Jags while Coach Bruce also added new faces from the transfer Portal with Genesis Parker (Butler) and Jazmyn Turner (Ball State).

IUPUI will open the season at home when they host UIC on Monday, November 7 at 7:00 PM. In conjunction with the men’s program, the Jags will host its IUPUI Basketball Hoopsfest inside the Jungle on Thursday, Oct. 20.

2022-23 #HLWBB Preseason Poll

Pl. Team – Pts. (First-place votes)

1. Youngstown State (8) – 118

2. Green Bay (2) – 106

3. Cleveland State (1) – 102

4. Northern Kentucky – 88

5. Milwaukee – 75

6. IUPUI – 67

7. Oakland – 47

8. Purdue Fort Wayne – 44

9. RMU – 42

10. Wright State – 26

11. Detroit Mercy – 11

#HLWBB Preseason Player of the Year

Destiny Leo, Cleveland State

Preseason All-League First Team (alphabetical order by school)

Destiny Leo, Cleveland State

Hailey Oskey, Green Bay

Megan Walstad, Milwaukee

Lindsey Duvall, Northern Kentucky

Lilly Ritz, Youngstown State

Preseason All-League Second Team (alphabetical order by school)