IUPUI VOLLEYBALL SIGNS SEVEN-YEAR-OLD, ZOE WHITE

INDIANAPOLIS – IUPUI Athletics along with Team Impact announced the signing of seven-year-old, Zoe White , to the IUPUI volleyball team for two seasons. The Honorary member will bring energy and a positive impact to the team.

Team Impact, an organization that matches children with chronic illness to Collegiate sports teams, helped match White, a patient at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent, with the IUPUI volleyball team as an Honorary member. White was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of five.

“Zoe brings a spark of energy to the gym and has a great passion for the game of volleyball,” said head Coach Lindsey Froehlich . “She is smart and engaging and we are looking forward to seeing her energy and confidence during our practices and matches!”

After her signing, she was given an official IUPUI volleyball uniform, followed by a press conference with White’s parents, head Coach Froehlich and several members of the IUPUI volleyball team.

Now that White has officially signed as part of the team, she will participate in several team activities at both practices and games for the next two years.

White will be cheering from the IUPUI bench as the Jaguars face Milwaukee tomorrow, Sept. 27 at 6:00 PM.