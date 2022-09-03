IUPUI VOLLEYBALL HOSTS HAMPTON INN INVITATIONAL

INDIANAPOLIS – The IUPUI volleyball team hosts Saint Francis, Drake and Montana in the Hampton Inn Invitational this weekend. The Jags face St. Francis on Friday (Sept. 2) at 7:00 PM then take on Drake (12:30 PM) and Montana (6:00 PM) on Saturday, Sept. 3.

IUPUI began the regular season last weekend at the Colonel Classic, finishing the weekend 1-2 with a straight set sweep over Radford. Addie Evans was named to the All-Tournament Team, averaging 5.5 digs per set which leads the Horizon League. Briana Brown totaled 28 Kills on the weekend followed by How Madison with 23 and Emily Alan with 21. Sidney Veatch finished the weekend with 84 assists and seven aces.

The Jags will face Saint Francis on Friday night. The Red Flash is 0-3 on the season after losses against Gardner-Webb, Bellarmine and Bucknell. Saint Francis out hit their opponents 11.6 to 11.4 Kills per set. Madi Tyus leads the team on the offensive side with 46 kills with a .211 percentage. Emma Fenton leads the defensive with 3.42 digs per set.

On Saturday, IUPUI will face Drake at 12:30 PM. The Bulldogs started their regular season last weekend with a record of 2-1 at the Amy Svoboda Memorial Classic. They recorded wins over CSUN and Texas A&M – Commerce. With a .259 percentage and 55 total kills, Mariana Rodrigues leads Drake’s offense.

IUPUI will finish out the Hampton Inn Invitational at 6:00 PM against Montana. The Grizz enter this weekend 2-1 with wins over North Dakota and UT Arlington. Junior Ellie Scherffius was named to the Ellesyn Invitational all-tournament team after averaging 2.30 kills per set on .327 hitting.

There will be no broadcast this weekend. All the information you need to know for this weekend can be found on the Hampton Inn Invitational page.