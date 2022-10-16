IUP Women’s soccer Battles Clarion to tie on Senior Day

Next Game: at Edinboro 10/19/2022 | 6:00 P.M October 19 (Wed) / 6:00 PM at Edinboro History

INDIANA, Pa. – IUP Women’s soccer recorded a 1-1 tie against Clarion on Saturday afternoon on South Campus.

IUP (3-4-6, 2-4-6) recognized its six Seniors prior to the contest and answered back with the tying goal in the first half. Despite limited chances, Clarion (3-10-2, 2-9-2) struck first with a goal in the 27th minute.

IUP responded in the 30th minute after Hannah Scardina found the goal through traffic off a looping Aislinn Meaney corner kick. It proved to be the final goal of the Breezy afternoon. The Crimson Hawks held a 14-5 edge in shots and a 9-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Vanessa Berlin posted three saves for IUP and Alex Velez added three saves for Clarion in goal. The Crimson Hawks registered a pair of early chances from Sarah Powell and Meaney. Powell flicked one off the left post in the third minute as part of an early push for IUP.

Despite the early scoring chances for IUP, it was Clarion that broke the scoreless tie in the 27th minute. Jaci Bowser worked free and scored off a feed from Taylor Serrano for a 1-0 Golden Eagle advantage. The Crimson Hawks responded in short order after Scardina found the ball off a looping Meaney corner kick in the 30th minute, knotting the score at one.

“I’m disappointed with the tie as I felt we created enough chances to win this one,” IUP head Coach Noreen Herlihy said. “There are a lot of positives to take away from our effort. Most importantly, I’d like to congratulate our senior class that has represented the IUP Women’s soccer program so well.”

IUP continued looking for the lead in the second half, including chances from Chloe Thoerict and Meaney, the second of which hit the crossbar in the 81st minute. Alayna Ryan Meaney, Scardina and Powell all collected three shots apiece for IUP.

Up Next

The Crimson Hawks hit the road, visiting Edinboro on Wednesday, October 19 for a 6:00 pm contest.

Follow

For up-to-date information, visit IUPAthletics.com and follow IUP Women’s soccer on Twitter @IUPCrimsonHawk and @IUPsoccer.