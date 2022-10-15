IUP men’s golf paces field after opening round of PSAC Championships

LEBANON, Pa. — IUP men’s golf used a strong start across the lineup and sits in first place following the opening round of the 2022 PSAC Men’s Golf Championships, held at Iron Valley Golf Club.

The Crimson Hawks recorded a team score of 288, opening up some space between the rest of the field after the opening round. Gannon is eight strokes back in second place, with Millersville finishing 11 strokes back in third (299).

Jackson Buccigross paced the Crimson Hawks with a four-under 68, his lowest round of the season, good for second overall. Buccigross opened the round with a bogey on the par-four first hole, but settled in with consecutive birdies on the second and third holes. It marked two of his five birdies on the day, besting his previous low round of the season from the Golden Eagle Invitational in September.

Alex Swinnerton and Guillermo Salazar carded identical scores of 73, just one over par in a tie for fourth. Swinnerton posted an even-par front nine, while Salazar capped the round with a birdie on three of his final four holes.

Shaun Fedor wasn’t far behind, placing tied for seventh, with a two-over 74. Fedor was two under for much of the front nine, making the turn at one under and battling back from a tough stretch on holes nine and 10. Fedor birdied the par-five 16th before a bogey at 17 and par at 18 closed out the round.

John Olsen rounded out the IUP lineup with an 80, finishing the opening 18 holes in a tie for 32nd.

IUP Scores

T2. Jackson Buccigross — 68 (-4)

T4. Alex Swinnerton — 73 (+1)

T4. Guillermo Salazar — 73 (+1)

T7. Shaun Fedor — 74 (+2)

T32. John Olsen — 80 (+8)

Team Leaderboard

1. IUP — 288

2. Gannon — 296

3. Millersville — 299

T4. West Chester — 304

T4. Shepherd — 304

Up Next

IUP resumes action with round two play on Saturday, October 15.

Follow

For coverage of the IUP men’s golf program, follow the Crimson Hawks on Twitter and Instagram @IUPgolf and online at IUPAthletics.com.