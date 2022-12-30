IU Women’s basketball vs. Michigan State: Hoosiers suffer first loss

After breezing through the first part of its schedule, No. 3 IU women (12-1, 2-1) couldn’t get stops when it needed, couldn’t handle Michigan State’s ball pressure and couldn’t get enough production from players that weren’t Mackenzie Holmes as Big Ten play restarted at Michigan State is Thursday afternoon. The Spartans (9-5, 1-2) snapped IU’s 12-game winning streak and undefeated season in their 83-78 win.

IU struggled with Michigan State’s pressure

A common thread among Indiana’s shakier performances, even as it finished the nonconference season undefeated, was a tendency to be sloppy with the ball and commit turnovers. It played into Michigan State’s hand Thursday. The Spartans, who entered the game forcing more than 20 turnovers per game, threw a variety of defenses at the Hoosiers, starting with a soft press, then eventually a trap near the half-court line.

The double teams on Holmes weren’t as aggressive as those of other opponents this year, but MSU Occasionally threw additional Defenders out to the wings, too, forcing extra passes and speeding the IU offense up to an uncomfortable pace. The Hoosiers committed 21 turnovers as Michigan State controlled the pace for much of the night and forced IU out of its usual offense. The open looks from deep Yarden Garzon and Sara Scalia have gotten throughout the season weren’t present at the Breslin Center. Indiana shot 3-of-12 from 3-point range.

Kamaria McDaniel powered the Michigan State offense

One of the best Perimeter players IU has seen this year, McDaniel consistently slashed through the Indiana defense, finishing with 24 points on 10-for-17 shooting. She only attempted one 3-pointer. Most of her production came near the rim as none of the Hoosiers Defenders could stay in front of her.

If the layup wasn’t there, Taiyier Parks and Matilda Ekh often were. The forwards, standing 6-3 and 6-foot respectively, found open looks under the basket as the defense collapsed on McDaniel when she got into the lane. Both finished with 18 points.

Not enough Hoosiers stepped up around Mackenzie Holmes

With IU struggling on the perimeter and missing 3-pointers, its main source of stability was the same as it’s been all year: throwing the ball to Holmes on the block and letting her work. Holmes finished with 32 points on 12-for-17 shooting. Down three points in the fourth quarter after trailing for almost the entire game, the Hoosiers went to Holmes. She posted up, scored, drew a foul and finished the and-one to tie the score.

Holmes’ Offensive dominance has become commonplace over the past month without Grace Berger, but IU didn’t get enough around her against Michigan State. Scalia made two of her six attempts from the field. Sydney Parrish had 10 points but shot 1-for-4 from deep.

IU Coach Teri Moren has often praised Berger as a stabilizing presence. The Hoosiers lacked that ball handling and shooting presence against Michigan State, and the meat of the conference schedule began with a thud.