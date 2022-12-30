IU Women’s basketball vs. Michigan State: Hoosiers suffer first loss

After breezing through the first part of its schedule, No. 3 IU women (12-1, 2-1) couldn’t get stops when it needed, couldn’t handle Michigan State’s ball pressure and couldn’t get enough production from players that weren’t Mackenzie Holmes as Big Ten play restarted at Michigan State is Thursday afternoon. The Spartans (9-5, 1-2) snapped IU’s 12-game winning streak and undefeated season in their 83-78 win.

IU struggled with Michigan State’s pressure

A common thread among Indiana’s shakier performances, even as it finished the nonconference season undefeated, was a tendency to be sloppy with the ball and commit turnovers. It played into Michigan State’s hand Thursday. The Spartans, who entered the game forcing more than 20 turnovers per game, threw a variety of defenses at the Hoosiers, starting with a soft press, then eventually a trap near the half-court line.

