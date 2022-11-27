IU Women’s basketball sweeps Vegas trip with win over Memphis

There’s no place like home. After a trip to Las Vegas that was memorable for all the wrong reasons, the Hoosiers have probably never been more desperate to return to Bloomington.

The on-court results in the Las Vegas Invitational were a success for the Indiana Women’s basketball program. Two wins in two days under tough circumstances, the latest of which was a 79-64 win over Memphis, will build confidence heading into Thursday’s highly-anticipated matchup with North Carolina. But an injury to Grace Berger on Friday, paired with embarrassing accommodations that bordered on unsafe, marred what should have been a celebratory holiday getaway.

The lackluster facilities at The Mirage Hotel & Casino first came into focus on Friday night. Seating for fans in a Carpeted Ballroom was essentially nonexistent. Two Televisions on a scorer’s table appeared to be the only scoreboards. The start of the game between Indiana and Memphis on Saturday was delayed by more than an hour after an Auburn player was injured in a game against Colorado State. It reportedly took paramedics more than 30 minutes to arrive at the venue.

