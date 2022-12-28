IU Women’s basketball standout Grace Berger making progress – The Daily Hoosier

Grace Berger is making progress.

Indiana Women’s basketball’s fifth-year All-American suffered a knee injury around Thanksgiving during IU’s game against Auburn in the Las Vegas Invitational. She was ruled out indefinitely, and sported crutches on the bench at IU’s next game against North Carolina.

During last week’s game against Butler, Berger was walking without crutches or a brace.

On a Zoom press conference Wednesday, IU head Coach Teri Moren said Berger remains out indefinitely, but she’s coming along.

“It certainly will be left up to Grace and how she feels. But every day, she’s doing a little bit more, which is really, really good,” Moren said. “Really good spirits. She’s moving along nicely right now.”

Berger has played in six games this season, including the Auburn game when she got injured one minute in. She’s averaging 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. Berger was shooting 52.8 percent on field goals before her injury. She recorded a double-double in IU’s big road win over Tennessee.

IU hasn’t missed a beat with Berger sidelined. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll and No. 3 in the Coaches Poll, and they sit at 12-0 heading into Thursday’s game at Michigan State.

